North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik is calling for an investigation into the Federal Bureau of Investigation and President Joe Biden after the FBI searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort looking for classified documents which he allegedly removed from the White House after losing the 2020 election.
“There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents — the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States,” Stefanik wrote in a statement.
Stefanik did not respond to two emails sent on Tuesday and Wednesday requesting further clarification of her comments.
Stefanik did not respond to questions from the Enterprise asking how such an investigation would take place, who would lead it, if one will actually happen or how she plans to follow up on her pledge.
Stefanik did not respond to Enterprise questions asking if she believes the FBI should investigate former presidents for suspected crimes regardless of their party, and if fighting investigations now could set a precedent to not investigate other presidents — including Democratic ones — in the future.
The former president is under investigation for several potential criminal charges stemming from a House investigation into his tax returns, his alleged involvement in fueling the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and the taking of boxes of classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate and private club in Florida.
Stefanik called the FBI search “a dark day in American history,” echoing Trump’s statement on the event, while also adding that she believes the FBI and Department of Justice have been politically weaponized. This is a GOP talking point following the search, and one echoed by other Republican lawmakers.
“The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy,” Stefanik wrote.
Stefanik did not respond to Enterprise questions asking her to elaborate on what “an actual threat to democracy” was in reference to, and asking her to clarify whether she was alluding to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters attempting to stop Congress from confirming Biden as the country’s newly elected president.
Stefanik, as the Republican Conference chair, the third-most powerful member of the House GOP, has strongly opposed investigations into the people involved in this riot and the politicians — including Trump — who urged them inside the Capitol building, where chaos and violence ensued. On the day of the riot, Stefanik also voted against confirming the results of the election, saying she had objections about “irregularities” in voting results from certain states.
Stefanik did not respond to the Enterprise’s inquiries asking if FBI Director Christopher Wray being a Republican appointed by Trump changes anything in her view.
She also did not respond when asked if she believes Trump moving classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence in the past — currently, the stated reason for the FBI’s search — was a legitimate reason for the raid. Trump had previously returned some of these classified to the National Archives, but the FBI says it was searching for more boxes of documents that had not been returned.
The FBI’s search was based on information from an FBI informant who identified the classified documents and their location to agents, officials told Newsweek. To get a search warrant they had to convince a judge there was probable cause that a crime had occurred. There hadn’t been any criminal charges filed against Trump as of Wednesday afternoon.
In 2018, Trump signed a law making the penalty for unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents a felony with a 1-5 year penalty. This was in response to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s alleged mishandling of classified documents as Secretary of State, when she used a private email address instead of a work email. The FBI did not charge Clinton in its investigation of the handling of this classified information.
“There is a reason that Americans no longer trust these agencies,” Stefanik wrote in a statement.
She listed a litany of complaints she and other Republicans have had about the FBI, including that the FBI issued FISA warrants against a Trump campaign aide which were deemed invalid because they did not show probable cause; that the FBI investigated Trump for claims he colluded with Russia in the 2016 election, but eventually found no evidence of collusion — which Stefanik views as the FBI deceiving Americans; that the FBI did not charge Clinton; and that the FBI has not investigated Biden’s son Hunter for the contents of his laptop, as they have wanted.
She also has a more local issue with the FBI.
“This is the same agency that refuses to provide accountability and transparency into the deadly limo crash in Schoharie County in my district,” Stefanik wrote.
Stefanik later also said she supports House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s plan to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland over the raid if Republicans win a majority in the House in the coming election.
Stefanik’s campaign Executive Director Alex deGrasse on Wednesday retweeted U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unfounded claim that she believes the FBI “planted ‘evidence'” on Trump, whom she still refers to as the president. Greene was echoing a theory Trump had put out a few hours prior.
In his Twitter bio, deGrasse claims retweets do not equal endorsements.
DEMS RESPOND
Matt Putorti and Matt Castelli — the two Democratic candidates seeking their party line in the Aug. 23 primary election to be the major party opposition to Stefanik in the Nov. 8 general election — both were very critical of Stefanik’s reaction to the raid, and voiced their own ardent support of law enforcement.
“The Justice Department and the FBI have an independent duty to investigate serious national security threats and ensure that no American, even a former president, is above the law,” Putorti said in a statement to the Enterprise. “Unfortunately, before hearing all the facts or allowing for a full investigation, Congresswoman Stefanik denigrated law enforcement, politicized the investigation, and fearmongered her base to raise campaign cash.”
Putorti, citing his growing up in this district, said he believes North Country residents respect and trust law enforcement. He said Stefanik’s actions are a “disservice” to law enforcement officers, whom he believes should do their jobs without political interference.
“Stefanik’s behavior is particularly appalling given her position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” Putorti added. “Certainly, Stefanik understands that records allegedly containing classified information about important national security matters must be handled in compliance with federal law.
“(Stefanik’s) willingness to use this investigation to run up her political scorecard and prove her allegiance to Trump is beneath the dignity of her office,” Putorti said.
Castelli, a former CIA officer who worked in counter-terrorism and the National Security Council, called Stefanik a “far right extremist” and accused her of attacking law enforcement.
“Stefanik’s open attacks on our law enforcement and proud support of defunding them is dangerous and threatens our safety and security,” Castelli wrote in a statement.
Stefanik has not called for the FBI to be defunded herself. Other House Republicans have called for the FBI to be defunded, including Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Stefanik’s EPAC has endorsed Boebert.
Asked to explain this quote, Castelli’s campaign pointed to Stefanik’s endorsement of people who have called for the FBI to be defunded as evidence that she supports that as well. The Castelli campaign also highlighted what they believe to be her role as a messaging leader for the GOP, which has several prominent members who have called for the defunding of the FBI this week.
“From her embrace of the criminals that committed the worst assault against law enforcement in our nation’s history on January 6th to her attacks against law enforcement (on Aug. 8) for investigating serious crimes that threaten our national security, Stefanik has revealed herself as a complete and total hypocrite when it comes to supporting law enforcement,” Castelli wrote.
Castelli said he spent his career working with law enforcement, and that he “fully support(s)” law enforcement “at every level — local, state and federal.” He added that he believes “no one is above the law.”
“(Stefanik) and the extremist wing of her party would rather attack law enforcement professionals and defund them than see law and order applied to everyone,” Castelli wrote.
