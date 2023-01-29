WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise Stefanik has been named to the latest special committee to be formed in Congress, on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government.”
The subcommittee, called by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has been tasked with investigating whether agencies of the federal government have unfairly targeted conservatives and Republican officials.
It comes amid claims from many in conservative circles that the Department of Justice and FBI have unfairly targeted conservative public figures.
Citing the agencies’ search of former President Donald Trump’s home for illegally held classified documents, and allegations that the DOJ paid Twitter officials to suppress news articles damaging to the administration.
‘ROOT OUT CORRUPTION’
In a statement announcing her appointment to the committee, Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she believes the DOJ and FBI are “corrupt,” and have been “weaponized” against American citizens and Republican leadership. She accused President Joe Biden and his family of collaborating in organized crimes, and said that the committee’s investigation will look into the Internal Revenue Service, the Health and Human Services Department and the National Institutes of Health, among “many other agencies.”
“Just as I proudly stood up for our Constitution in the face of radical Democrats’ sham impeachments against President Donald Trump and led the fight to expose and successfully defeat their partisan process, I will help lead the charge to root out corruption in our government agencies,” she said in a statement.
The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, as it is officially titled, is housed under the House Judiciary Committee. The committee and subcommittee are both chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. It’s been given sweeping investigative powers, including an ability to access information from the House Intelligence Committee, which Stefanik was reappointed to on Tuesday.
More appointments will be made to the committee in the coming days, as House Democrats add their own five members. It’s assured that Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., will be the Democratic leader on the committee as he is the senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.
