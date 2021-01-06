WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of Congress, including North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik, were evacuated from the House chamber during Wednesday’s Electoral College ballot count as a mob of violent supporters of Donald Trump broke in and swarmed the Capitol building, protesting the election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump.
Stefanik and her staff were safe, she said in an email at 3:10 p.m. She also condemned the mob’s actions.
“Americans have a Constitutional right to protest & freedom of speech,” she wrote, “but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable & anti-American. … We pray that all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staff, & all Americans remain safe.
“Thank you to the United States Capitol Police and the United States Capitol team,” Stefanik continued. “May God bless you.”
In remarks after the House reconvened Wednesday night, Stefanik objected to electors from the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan, citing alleged electoral irregularities in those states, including changes to laws and voter fraud.
“My North Country constituents and the American people cherish the Constitution,” Stefanik said in her remarks. “And they know according to the Constitution, elected officials closest to the people in state legislatures have the power of the pen to write election law, not an elected bureaucrat, judges, governors or secretaries of state.”
In a tweet earlier in the day, Stefanik wrote that “I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction of the Capitol grounds.”
In a later statement Stefanik said, “This is truly a tragic day for America.”
Stefanik did not respond to a question asking if she believes this event is Trump’s fault.
Breaking in
With hundreds outside, rioters supporting Trump forced their way into the Capitol building, shoving police down, trampling barricades and breaking windows to gain entry to the building.
Shortly before, many of them had been at a rally at which Trump had urged them to march on the Capitol and said, “We will never give up.”
They broke into the Senate floor. Security forces in the House chamber had their guns drawn at protestors who broke glass on a barricaded door.
Lawmakers were reportedly told to don gas masks as reports of tear gas spread.
Some of the rioters wore helmets, carried sticks and wore backpacks. They sprayed fire extinguishers, blanketing stairwells in thick smoke and shouted, “We want Trump!”
They climbed scaffolding and banged on windows. They waved Trump flags, U.S. flags and Confederate flags.
Some looted the Capitol building, stealing items as big as podiums, searching through desks and taking photos of members’ computers. One was photographed sitting in Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair with his feet on her desk.
Outside, Trump supporters chanted, “The media is the enemy of the people” — a common Trump saying — as they stomped on television crews’ equipment.
A woman in the Capitol building was shot in the neck in the fray. She was carried out, bleeding on a stretcher. She later died in the hospital.
A noose and scaffold were erected near the Capitol building on the other side of the reflecting pool.
Capitol Police were not effective in stopping the breach of the congressional chambers, and they were severely outnumbered.
Advisor’s suspicions
Stefanik Senior Advisor Alex DeGrasse retweeted several tweets saying it was actually Antifa protestors, disguised as Trump supporters, who had breached the building. Later he backed off and un-retweeted some of them.
One deleted retweet misidentified a tattoo on a protestor’s hand as being a hammer and sickle tattoo. It was actually symbol from the video game Dishonored of an “Outsider’s Mark.”
Another tweet pictured the man with the tattoo, paired with an image of him standing next to neo-Nazi and organizer of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally Matthew Heimbach, incorrectly identifying both as being “antifa.” DeGrasse’s commentary with the photo was “Wow. antifa.”
Stefanik’s office did not respond to requests to comment on DeGrasse’s retweets. She also did not respond to a request to comment on if she believes it was Trump supporters or Antifa who broke into the Capitol building.
DeGrasse changed his messaging later in the day, calling the event “sad” and saying a photo of a man carrying a Confederate flag in the building was “disgusting.”
Commented
