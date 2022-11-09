State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Tuesday won re-election to the Senate in the 45th District race, garnering a total of 66,000 votes to his opponent Jean Lapper’s 42,376 votes.
He delivered a victory speech for his unofficial win at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, and received 58.8% of the votes.
In speaking to supporters, Stec said he believes the win represents the North Country rejecting the policies of Albany, including high spending and denying the crime problem, which he said Democratic policies have helped create.
He predicted that some of those colleagues would be "packing their bags" by the end of the night.
Stec was first elected state senator in 2020 and campaigned for providing stronger support for farmers, better broadband and cellphone service, and proposing initiatives to help the economy recover from the pandemic.
Lapper is a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury. Her husband, Peter, commented on her campaign work Tuesday night, calling it the highlight of the election, while at The Park Theater in Glens Falls, where Democrats gathered on election night.
“Jean is the right person for the position, because I have watched her in business and in service through volunteering and she has compassion for the people, which is what we need most right now,” he said.
