State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is helping fund the Republican effort to take control of the state Senate, even as he defends his own seat.
Stec transferred $43,400 from his campaign fund to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm of the Senate Republican Conference.
The Republican Conference committee allocated $12,873 to supporting Stec’s campaign, leaving $30,527 for the committee to support other Republican Senate candidates, according to reports that Stec’s campaign and the conference committee filed with the state Board of Elections.
Stec, who is running for a second two-year term, had $69,849 in his campaign fund, and Democratic challenger Jean Lapper had $16,280, with $24,000 in campaign debt, as of Oct. 24, the last full campaign finance reports before the election.
Stec raised $13,356 for his campaign from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, and spent $68,849, including the $43,400 transferred to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.
Stec’s largest contributions during the period were $5,000 from Rich Air, the aviation company of developer Richard Schermerhorn of Queensbury, and $2,000 from Romeo Toyota of Glens Falls.
The Public Employees Federation, a government employees union, contributed $500.
Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury, raised $12,709 for her campaign from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, and spent $34,492.
Lapper’s largest individual contribution was $1,000 from Amy Hogan-Moulton.
The Warren County Democratic Committee contributed $3,500, the Clinton County Democratic Committee $1,000 and the Washington County Democratic Committee $650.
The 45th District includes all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, from Hudson Falls north in Washington County, a portion of St. Lawrence County, and a sliver of Hamilton County.
Candidates file regular campaign reports twice a year, and more frequently directly before and after an election. The reports are required by state law, intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.
