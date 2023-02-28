State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, continues to advocate for improved cellular service in the Adirondacks.
Stec spoke about the topic at a recent state budget hearing, as a panelist at the New York Association of Towns annual conference in Manhattan and in a interview with a Plattsburgh radio station, according to multiple posts on his Senate office and campaign Facebook pages.
Stec told WIRY radio in Plattsburgh that the state essentially admitted the problem when it arranged for temporary enhanced cellular service during the FISU World University Games at Lake Placid in January.
“So, I’m glad that we put our best foot forward for our visitors,” Stec said in the interview, which he posted on Facebook. “But for the rest of us who are paying taxes here and slugging it out, we’re going to suffer without cell service.”
‘PREDATORY CLAIM SHARKS’
U. S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to crack down on “predatory claims sharks” who charge unauthorized fees to process veterans benefit claims.
U.S. Rep. Chris Papas. D-N.H., introduced legislation on Tuesday that would establish penalties for companies that charge unauthorized fees.
Many are for-profit companies which advertise on television to get business from unsuspecting veterans, Papas said in a new release.
The legislation — HR 1139 — had 69 co-sponsors, as of Thursday — 53 Democrats and 16 Republicans.
WHOLE MILK
U.S. Reps. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, and Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, are both original co-sponsors of legislation U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., introduced Tuesday to allow unflavored and flavored whole milk to be served at federally-funded school lunch programs.
Programs now are only allowed to serve fat-free and 1% low-fat milk.
The legislation — HR 1147 — had 38 co-sponsors as of Thursday — 30 Republicans and eight Democrats.
