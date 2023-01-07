Editor’s note: State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) submitted his legislative agenda for 2023. Here is what he had to say in its entirety:
A recent poll from Siena College showed that a majority of New Yorkers believe our state is heading in the wrong direction. From public safety to economic issues, it’s clear that the status quo just isn’t working. The 2023 Legislative Session offers an opportunity to address these concerns and more, and offer a better path forward for the North Country, Adirondacks and entire state. To that end, I’m putting forward a robust agenda and set of priorities that will improve the quality of life for all of us.
Reining in our out-of-control state spending (New York spends more than Florida and Texas combined) and providing substantive tax relief is also essential. In the short-term, I’m calling for the state to continue the gas tax holiday to help keep down prices at the pump. Over the long term, we must remove the mandates, taxes and fees that drive up the cost of living and working in our state. This year, I will be co-sponsoring a series of bills that would remove many of these financial hurdles and make it more affordable to be a New Yorker.
Last year, the state Comptroller released an audit on the Department of Labor’s unemployment insurance assessment surcharge. It revealed that billions in improper payments from businesses and overpayments to New Yorkers were issued, due to poor oversight and an antiquated system. This is deeply troubling, and I’m looking to remedy this situation moving forward. First, we must take steps to shore up the infrastructure and operations at the DOL to ensure further waste and fraud is prevented. Offering financial remuneration to small business owners for their overpayments, which only exacerbated the economic difficulties they faced during the pandemic and its aftermath, is also essential.
Public safety and protection remains of vital importance. To protect law-abiding residents from violent and repeat offenders, I remain committed to backing a full repeal of the state’s bail and discovery reform laws and engaging law enforcement on a series of common sense reforms. Fully addressing public safety doesn’t end with repealing bail reform, however. The 45th District is home to several correctional facilities and in the wake of the state’s HALT Act severely curtailing the use of special housing units, corrections officers and civilian staff have been targeted by violent and disruptive incarcerates at an alarming rate. Let’s put the safety of these men and women first, provide them with the resources they need and repeal HALT.
One of the most controversial (and likely unconstitutional) measures to pass last year was a gun control law concerning concealed carry permits that essentially made it illegal for people In the Adirondack Park to exercise their second amendment right. In its wake, we’ve seen chaos and confusion and the cancellation of several historic re-enactments. This has had a serious impact on our local economy and our way of life. Last year, I authored legislation to exempt the Adirondack Park from this nonsensical gun control law, so residents and visitors alike can fully exercise their constitutional rights and take part in the traditions that make our region unique.
While bail reform and the state gun control law are among the highest profile issues affecting our region, there’s also a host of locally specific matters I’m seeking to take up and remedy this year. Rural health care is a major issue, and to that end I have two major focal points. Last year, I sponsored legislation allowing the creation of local EMS districts in the Adirondacks. This measure would help improve response times and service to residents in times of crisis. I plan on re-introducing this bill, and continuing to work with community stakeholders on measures to provide swifter EMS services and improve volunteer recruitment efforts.
Our nursing homes are currently severely distressed. Between state-imposed staffing and financial difficulties, it’s become extremely difficult for these facilities to stay open and offer essential care. To remedy this, I’m calling on the state to take action. There must be no further state cuts to the nursing home industry. Instead, there needs to be a substantive investment. I’ll be calling for a significant increase in the state Medicaid reimbursement rate and for a new formula for rebasing Medicaid nursing home reimbursement rates. By doing this, we can ensure our most vulnerable residents receive the compassionate care from dedicated nursing staff.
Affordable housing and economic development must also be taken up this year. Recently, the state released a report on closed correctional facilities and their reuse. I will be pushing to ensure that the closed Moriah Shock facility is put into reuse sooner than later. From commercial space to apartments, there are numerous possibilities for the site and it is crucial that we make use of these opportunities and ensure the former Moriah Shock benefits our residents.
I will also continue carrying constitutional amendments for Camp Gabriels and Debar Pond Lodge. Much like Moriah Shock, the Camp Gabriels site offers great economic potential and allowing the state to sell it would create a needed economic boost for the region. Offering a land exchange with the Debar Pond Institute would enhance the size and beauty of the forest preserve in the Adirondacks. Additionally, ensuring affordable broadband access for everyone remains a focus. We took steps toward making it a reality last year by eliminating the costly fiber-optic tax. I will be using my role as Ranking Minority Member on the Senate Internet and Technology Committee to ensure we meet that important goal.
Given the economic and social uncertainty a majority of New Yorkers are feeling, we must use this year’s Legislative Session to meet the challenges ahead. I’m confident we can and I look forward to working with my colleagues and all our residents to ensure we achieve smart, proactive solutions to the issues we face.
