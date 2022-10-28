PLATTSBURGH — Incumbent State Sen. Dan Stec is being challenged in the 45th District race by Jean Lapper.
Stec, a Republican from Queensbury in Warren County, was elected to the Senate in 2020, replacing longtime Sen. Betty Little, also of Queensbury. He previously served in the State Assembly.
Lapper, a Democrat, is a certified public accountant also from Warren County.
Daniel G. Stec
Age: 53
Party: Republican, Conservative
Occupation: New York State Senator
Education: BS in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University 1990, MBA from University of Rhode Island 1997
Previous government experience: New York State Assembly from 2013 to 2020; Chairman of Warren County Board of Supervisors from 2011 to 2012; Queensbury Town Supervisor from 2004 to 2012; Queensbury Town Councilman from 2000 to 2003; Queensbury Zoning Board member from 1998 to 1999
Civic organizations: Glens Falls Rotary, past member; Adirondack 46ers, Board of Directors member; Boy Scouts Twin Rivers Council, Board of Directors member
Military experience: US Navy Lieutenant, 1990 to 1998; Surface Warfare and Nuclear Engineer qualified
Family: Married with one son.
Why should voters return you to the Senate?
“As state senator, I have two focuses: providing top-notch constituent services and taking legislative action to enhance the quality of life in all our communities.
“I’m extremely proud of the work my district staff has done in helping residents navigate myriad local, state and national concerns. Each member of my team consistently goes above and beyond in addressing and assisting people from all corners of our district.
“Time and again, I’ve endeavored to make our communities safer and more affordable. I called for the elimination of the fiber optic tax limiting rural broadband development and I was pleased to see that finally happen this year. Our district is home to many correctional facilities and since the enactment of the HALT Act, our local corrections officers and civilian staff have increasingly become the victims of assaults.
“I’ve stood with our COs and staff and called for its repeal and a restoration of common sense safety measures inside correctional facilities. Given rising inflation and increased prices, I’ve sought to provide financial relief for our families by helping pass an acceleration of a tax cut for middle-class families, expanded child care tax credits and a temporary repeal of the state gas tax.
“Since assuming total control of state government in 2019, we’ve seen Democrat leaders advance an agenda that doesn’t reflect our needs or values. I’m committed to ensuring our voices are heard and needs are met. While more work remains, we’ve made real progress towards substantively improving our region for generations to come.”
If re-elected, what would be your top priorities next term?
“The two top issues heading into next year’s Legislative Session are public safety and affordability. If re-elected, I plan to continue seriously addressing both.
“I plan to continue pushing for a repeal of bail reform and the HALT Act. These two ill-conceived measures have seriously contributed to repeat violent offenses and have only served to embolden criminal activity. Concurrently, we have to get rid of the gun control laws passed this past July. These laws, recently ruled to be largely unconstitutional by a federal court judge, have caused chaos in our region. Instead of protecting residents, they’ve only served to punish law-abiding gun owners and historical re-enactors. Instead of focusing on those who lawfully exercise their Second Amendment right, I believe we need to make a concerted effort to crack down on illegal gun offenses.
“Earlier this year, the state took steps toward providing financial relief to families. This trend needs to continue. It is still too expensive to live and work here for many New Yorkers. I’ve long advocated for state government to make a more concerted effort to reduce costs on residents and businesses. I plan to continue issuing that call. Let’s reduce the excessive taxes, fees and bureaucracy our small businesses face, so we can foster a climate for thriving local economies. and I believe we need to do more to reduce property taxes, so home ownership is more easily attainable and sustainable.
“I’m optimistic that if re-elected, we can make real improvements on these issues.”
Jean A. Lapper
Age: 62
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Certified Public Accountant
Education: University at Albany, bachelor of science in accounting, minor in business administration
Previous government experience: N/A
Civic organizations: Glens Falls Rotary, Tri-County United Way, Adirondack Composting Education Council
Family: Husband, Peter Roland; daughters, Jennifer Lapper, Julia Lapper, Casey Roland
Why should voters elect you to represent them in the Senate?
“I am running to be a strong voice for the North Country. We need real leadership to address the issues that impact our communities and ensure we receive the resources we deserve. I will bring my decades of experience as a certified public accountant and fiscal expert to Albany to improve our economic opportunities to build a future for North Country families. I will work in a bipartisan manner to provide results for our residents. We currently have ineffective leadership that points out problems without providing attainable solutions.”
If elected, what would be your top priorities in your first term?
“My priorities for my first term are to ensure reproductive healthcare remains safe and accessible to all. I will proudly vote to advance the Equality amendment to codify the right to contraception and abortion in the State Constitution. I will secure the funding to invest in local governments to provide them with the resources needed to modernize their infrastructure including road, sewer and drinking water.
“I will finish the job of providing high speed, reliable, affordable broad band to every home in the North Country. The state has failed us for too long. I will work to create economic opportunities by investing in and promoting the green economy, keeping the area’s land, air and water, clean and healthy and protect the natural beauty of the Adirondacks by combatting climate change. I will collaborate with law enforcement, our district attorneys and mental health and addiction treatment professionals to address public safety concerns. I will continually travel throughout the North Country to remain connected to the voters.”
