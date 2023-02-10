PLATTSBURGH — “Staying Alive: Responding to Emergencies” is a free community event planned for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health and information fair will be held in the hospital’s Main Campus auditoriums, located on the first floor.
The event will feature displays, exhibits and information from the CVPH Clinical Education team, Alliance for Positive Health, EMT of CVPH and the Plattsburgh Fire Department.
Topics include providing assistance to some who is choking, in need of CPR or having a stroke; fire and safety prevention; using an AED; administering narcan; using Stop the Bleed principals and caring for yourself in an emergency.
“We’ve come together to share important information – specifically for people with little or no medical background,” Shana Riel, CVPH Clinical Education Coordinator, said.
“Emergencies can happen at anytime, anywhere to anyone. Having some basic knowledge can make a difference while you wait for medical help to arrive. Our goal is provide practical, useful information.”
Participants are encouraged to use CVPH’s main entrance.
Masking requirements remain in place.
