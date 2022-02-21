PLATTSBURGH — The North Country could see a boost in tourism from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s latest commitment to revitalizing New York’s tourism industry.
As part of her $450 million “Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs” economic recovery initiative, Gov. Hochul has launched I LOVE NY advertising globally and domestically to attract tourists to New York City and the rest of New York, according to the state web site.
TOURISM BUSINESSES STRUGGLING
President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglas, said businesses in the North Country would benefit from the extra help and support.
“We certainly need more support for many of our tourism businesses who are still struggling from the hit of the pandemic. In our region, that includes those like our marinas and campgrounds who depend on Canadian visitors who are still being stymied by border restrictions,” Douglas said.
“Our aim from the start, almost two years ago, was to do everything possible to leave no business behind, and while most have survived, and in many cases recovered, there are still many who need support.”
EXPAND RECOVERY PROGRAM
Douglas noted that further revisions could be made to improve Gov. Hochul’s economic recovery initiative for the local area.
“One direct response to our input would be an expanded Small Business Recovery Program that will help businesses who started just prior to or during the pandemic,” Douglas said.
“The current state small business grant program, which the Chamber is actively assisting businesses in applying for, requires a business to have been operating a year before. We have a number who need help who opened before the shutdown or even proceeded with opening plans during the pandemic.”
Marketing and advertisements in Canada would especially look to help businesses in Upstate New York, Douglas said.
“We also look forward to collaborating with the state on new international and domestic marketing, especially with targeted messaging in Canada ahead of summer, by which time we would certainly hope it will be easy for our Canadian friends to enjoy our attractions once again.”
TOURISM GRANTS
Two tourism recovery grant programs were also introduced by Gov. Hochul’s “Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs” initiative.
The $100 Million Tourism Return-to-Work Grant Program is designed to encourage tourism businesses that suffered pandemic-related job and revenue losses to rehire workers.
The $25 Million Meet in New York Grant Program will provide grants to help convention centers and conference spaces bring more events, traveler spending and jobs back to New York State.
Applications for these funding programs are expected to be made available in March 2022.
“The pandemic changed the economic landscape of New York State, and tourism was one of the hardest hit industries, as residents and visitors alike were encouraged to stay home,” Hochul said.
“As we continue our economic recovery, we remain committed to revitalizing tourism across New York State, and thanks to falling COVID cases and hospitalizations, coupled with the collective commitment of vaccinated New Yorkers, we can safely extend an invitation to visitors from around the world. We encourage everyone to plan a first-time trip or a return visit to explore, experience and enjoy all New York State has to offer.”
