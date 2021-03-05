ALBANY — A statewide group for county health directors is urging the Cuomo administration to stop what it calls its “punitive” approach to COVID-19 vaccine distribution after 17 local governments were warned they could be hit with $100,000 per day fines if they did not quickly administer unused doses.
County officials were criticized by Larry Schwartz, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s vaccine coordinator, for allegedly not being supportive of public health efforts and failure to rapidly use the supplies of vaccine doses sent to them.
Local health departments for Niagara and Schoharie counties were among those that drew the threats of stiff financial penalties.
Denying the state’s suggestion of foot-dragging, Daniel Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Health Department, told CNHI: “I’m very confident we are doing very well with the vaccine we are getting.”
The doses, Stapeleton added, are being administered “as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
‘BLAMES EVERYONE BUT THEMSELVES’
Other allies of county governments bristled over the threats to local health departments at a time when they are scrambling to keep pace with a widening pool of New Yorkers eligible for the shots.
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the threats are “just what you would expect out of a governor and administration that blames everyone but themselves.”
Stec’s district includes Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties. He also represents Washington County, whose health department was one of those that receive the ultimatum.
The threats of $100,000 daily fines were made by Schwartz. Though Schwartz is no longer employed by the state, and is not subjected to the same state ethics laws that govern the action of public officials, Cuomo has assigned him to act at the state’s vaccine coordinator.
In a sternly-worded letter, a copy of which was obtained by CNHI, Schwartz warned county officials they were “hereby notified” they would face the massive fines if they did not use remaining vaccine doses within 72 hours.
As the authorization for the fines, Schwartz cited an executive order issued by Gov. Cuomo under the extraordinary emergency powers lawmakers ceded to the governor a year ago.
‘THREAT OF PENALTIES’
In its reply to Schwartz Thursday, the New York State Association of County Health Officials (NYSACHO) and the state Association of Counties, said the demanding tone of Schwartz’s letter could send staff morale plunging at a time when local health departments are scrambling to meet public demand for vaccine supply.
The county representatives also noted they are concerned some providers “may stop administering vaccine due to this threat of penalties.”
The letter was signed by Dr. Kevin Watkins, director of the Cattaraugus County Health Department; Sarah Ravenhall, director of NYSACHO; and Stephen Acquario, director of the Association of Counties. Watkins is the NYSACHO president.
The groups indicated counties were caught off guard by the threat, because state officials had not previously mentioned the concerns with unused doses.
They also indicated the concern arose at a time when vaccine shipping and appointments for the shots were hampered by severe storms slowing transportation.
'WE'RE PARTNERS'
Further, they challenged the accuracy of the data Schwartz was citing.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the Cuomo administration will follow through on the threatened fines.
Jonah Bruno, spokesman for the state Department of Health, said the state’s data showed some providers furnished data reports indicating they “appeared to have unused inventory exceeding what is permitted under the state’s Executive Order.”
“Our goal is to get shots in arms as quick as possible, and we will continue to review our data to ensure that doses are allocated to providers who are able to efficiently administer them to eligible New Yorkers,” he said in an email.
Marc Molinaro, president of the New York State County Executives Association, urged the Cuomo administration to drop its threatening approach to local governments.
“There are more productive ways to work with county governments,” said Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive. “We’re not vendors. We’re partners. And I think all of our members deserve to be treated respectfully.”
According to state data updated Friday, New York has received a total of 5,756,800 vaccine doses over the past 11 weeks. Of those, 5,143,219 shots have been administered.
An estimated 10 million people, about half the state’s total population, are in at least one eligibility category for the doses, under the latest guidelines.
The vaccine allotments for the coming week are now being distributed to providers across the state.
In Lockport, Stapleton said Niagara County is expecting to receive its first allotment of just-approved Johnson & Johnson doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides protection after one dose while vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer require two doses.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.