ALBANY — Gov Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state has found it is unable to shield vulnerable patients at state-regulated nursing homes from the coronavirus that has now claimed 2,200 lives at the facilities across the state.
But patient advocates say the state should make a concerted effort to ensure the nursing homes have sufficient registered nurses and doctors to address the contagion as it spreads from patient to patient as well as to employees of the homes.
Cuomo noted the state has suspended visits to patients in an attempt to protect the residents from the virus and has directed the homes to take the temperatures of employees in the event they have fevers.
But he acknowledged he death toll has mounted despite those efforts. “You cannot stop it,” he said. “You can’t put it in a bubble and say, ‘I can protect these vulnerable people.’ You can’t.”
‘KNOWLEDGE IS POWER’
Richard Mollot, a nursing home patient advocate, said the vulnerability of nursing home patients has increased because the Cuomo administration has refused to identify the more than 300 New York homes where patients have died from the virus since last month.
“Knowledge is power,” said Mollot, director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a group based in New York City. He explained relatives of patients will be better prepared to ask quesions about staffing levels and the response plans in effect once notified residents or employees of a home tested positive.
While state officials have maintained they want to protect patient privacy, Mollot said the secrecy has triggered “panic” as the nursing home death toll mounts day after day.
The state Department of Health, in an advisory to nursing home operators March 25, stated: “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the (nursing home) solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”
‘UNSAFE TRANSFERS’
But that directive was immediately opposed by the American Medical Directors Association, which argued it would have unintended consequences when carried out.
“Unsafe transfers will increase the risk of transmission in post-acute and long-term care facilities which will ultimately only serve to increase the return flow back to hospitals, overwhelming capacity, endangering more healthcare personnel, and escalating the death rate,” the association said in its response to the advisory.
Mollot said New York should consider grouping all nursing home patients who have tested positive for the virus in the same facilities in an attempt to contain the spread.
Meanwhile, Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan), the influential chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, said the Cuomo administration’s decision this week to begin reporting county-by-county nursing home fatalities from COVID-19 falls short of the information that the state should be disclosing.
Gottfried told CNHI he plans to advance legislation that would require the state to broaden the information it makes available for nursing home infections.
“Data by county does not do the trick,” Gottfried said. “You need to know the information by provider. What is outrageous is the argument that they are doing this (withholding information) to protect privacy. Nobody is asking for names of patients.”
CAN’T SEAL
A NURSING HOME
Cuomo, explaining why he thinks it is impossible to prevent the virus from infecting nursing home residents, said: “That population is so vulnerable that all it takes is one staff member who didn’t have a temperature but did have the virus to walk in and now you’re going to have a serious problem.”
“You can’t hermetically seal society,” he said. “You can’t hermetically seal a nursing home.”
Mollot said he has received numerous reports from family members of nursing home patients who were not made aware that a loved one in a home was infected until the patient was near death. Some family members, meanwhile, have said the ban on visits have made it impossible to report mistreatment of patients or poor hygiene conditions in the facilities.
MATILDA’S LAW
Several county health departments have been releasing information on the facilities where deaths have occured even as the state has chosen not to provide that data.
A Cuomo adviser, James Malatras, said the administration is reviewing the issue. “We just want to go through the data and make sure we’re not releasing any potential personal information,” said Malatras, who heads Empire State College, an extension of the State University system that is under Cuomo’s control.
At his press briefings on the pandemic, Cuomo has often mentioned the importance of protecting aged New Yorkers from the infection, calling his guidance on that topic, “Matilda’s Law,” named for his 88-year-old mother who is the widow of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.