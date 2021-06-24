PLATTSBURGH — State representatives welcomed the news that New York’s COVID state of emergency is set to end Thursday.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) opined the move was long overdue.
“We as individuals and communities want and need to resume our lives and go about our business free of the governor’s arbitrary and confusing executive orders,” he stated.
CDC GUIDANCE REMAINS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday in light of what was described as the state’s dramatic progress against COVID-19.
It was noted that U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance will remain in effect.
That includes masking for those who are not yet vaccinated, who ride on public transit, or who are in certain settings such as health care, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, a release said.
PAST TIME
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) described the end of the state of emergency as “a true testament to each and every New Yorker’s strength, courage and resilience.”
“No state suffered more,” he added.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said it was past time for the declaration to end.
“With less than five positive COVID-19 cases in my district, it is apparent that we are ready to end the state of emergency, and I am pleased that most restrictions should be lifted now,” he continued.
“New York has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic when the state of emergency and emergency orders were put in place, and I want to thank everyone once again for working hard to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe.”
COEQUAL BRANCH
Stec noted his monthslong push to end the governor’s emergency powers, especially in the wake of scandals and investigations.
“The legislature’s majority parties took a back seat to the governor for far too long. When the need for hour-to-hour and day-to-day decision-making had passed, the governor’s emergency powers should have as well and the legislature should have reasserted its constitutional role as a coequal branch of government.”
Stec expressed gratitude to medical workers and facilities, frontline employees, public health directors and staff, schools, business and others “who rose to the challenge of this health care crisis.”
“Now the focus has to turn to our economic recovery, helping businesses recover and grow, getting people back to work and emerging from the challenges of this past year stronger and hopefully better prepared,” he said.
Simpson acknowledge the tens of thousands who lost their lives as well as the struggles and challenges faced by small business owners, students and teachers, and those who lost their jobs.
“While the emergency seemed to have ended some time ago, its official conclusion marks an official return of return of the legislature being a coequal branch of government while also entering into a true state of recovery. To that I say, well done, New York!”
