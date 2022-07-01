PLATTSBURGH — Stop DWI coordinators are working with Clinton County police agencies to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while impaired.
The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement campaign began Friday and will end on Tuesday, July 5. With Independence Day falling on Monday, heavy traffic was expected to begin Friday.
The campaign is one of many promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign is also targeted at other popular holidays, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the Holiday Season, Superbowl Weekend and St. Patricks Day all marks dangerous times for motorists.
Impaired driving is preventable, plan ahead or use the STOP DWI app “Have a Plan” to find a safe ride home.
