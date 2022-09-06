AUSABLE — A Nevada man died in a motor-vehicle accident along I-87 here Monday, State Police said.
According to a news release, State Police responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 87 in the town of AuSable at approximately 4:42 p.m. The investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was northbound on I-87 when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway to the west and struck a cement bridge pillar. The operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found deceased on scene.
A State Police investigation tentatively identified the victim as Jeremy V. Richards, age 47, from Las Vegas, Nev.
Richards may have been staying in the Clinton County area, police said.
State Police are requesting assistance from the public with any information about his whereabouts prior to the accident. If you can provide information, please contact 518-897-2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.