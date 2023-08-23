The New York State Police have announced that Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli has appointed Major Brent M. Davison as the 28th Troop Commander of Troop B.
Troop B has 20 stations, serving the public in five counties, including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St Lawrence and Hamilton.
Major Davison comes to the position from New York State Police Traffic Services at Division Headquarters.
CAREER PATH
He entered the New York State Police Academy on Oct. 28, 1996, and upon graduation, was assigned to Troop B. In 2004, he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to Troop B, SP Westport, and later transferred to SP Plattsburgh. He was appointed to Investigator in 2006 and assigned to the Troop B Gun Investigation Unit.
In January 2008, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Capital Detail in Albany. He returned to Troop B in May 2008 and worked as a lieutenant in the BCI until December 2015, when he was appointed to captain in Division Traffic Services.
In August 2016, he transferred back to Troop B and served as administrative captain until assigned as the Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh in July 2017. He served as the Zone 1 Commander until his appointment to major in December 2022.
BACKGROUND
Davison grew up in Mooers Forks in Clinton County. He is only the second Troop B Commander to have been born and raised in the North Country.
Davison served in the U.S. Army from 1989 until leaving active duty in 2003 and served the remainder of his 20-year career in the US Army Reserves and Vermont National Guard, where he attained the rank of Master Sergeant.
EDUCATION
He obtained his college degree in criminal justice from Clinton Community College in 1995, just before entering the New York State Department of Corrections where he worked as a correction officer until joining the State Police. He attended the FBI National Academy in the 237th Session in 2009. He is married and he and his wife have several children and grandchildren. They reside in Clinton County.
Major Davison is also a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
‘HONORED AND PRIVILEGED’
“I’m honored and privileged to return to Troop B, where I spent most of my career,” Davison said.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve with the men and women of Troop B as Troop Commander and take the responsibility very serious. I look forward to once again serving the people of the North Country.”
Davison’s appointment to Troop Commander was effective Aug. 17, 2023. He replaces Major R. Anthony Oliver, who was appointed as Director of Training in Albany.
