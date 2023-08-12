CANTON — A State Police K9 dog was instrumental in the taking down of an armed suspect that was shot and killed by a trooper in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.
According to information from the State Police and the state Attorney General's office, troopers and members of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Department were searching for Shawn G. Sheridan, 34, of Canton, who was wanted for failing to show up in court for sentencing.
The search was in a wooded area off Donnerville Road in the Town of Russell shortly before 1 p.m.
Trooper Connor Sutton, assigned to State Police barracks in Ogdensburg, and K9 Skiff, were involved in the search.
Trooper Sutton and K9 Skiff were approaching the fugitive with K9 Skiff deployed ahead in an attempt to detain the fugitive. Sheridan then shot a round in the direction of the K9 and the Trooper, police said.
Despite being injured, K9 Skiff followed through on her commands from Sutton, her handler, to incapacitate the fugitive who was heavily armed with ammunition and prepared for a shootout, police said.
Although Trooper Sutton believed Skiff was seriously injured, he was able to remain poised and returned fire striking the suspect, police said.
K9 Skiff was transported to Canton Animal Clinic in Canton, for evaluation. Skiff sustained a minor injury to her right front paw and was treated and released.
Trooper Sutton was unharmed.
Two guns and a bandolier (belt to hold ammunition) were recovered at the scene, the Attorney General’s office said.
An autopsy on Sheridan was conducted at Canton-Potsdam Hospital by Pathologist, Dr. Scott Lapoint on Friday. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, police said.
An investigation into the incident remained ongoing.
The Attorney General’s office is also investigating the incident in conjunction with the State Police as part of procedure.
