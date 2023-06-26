PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Police issued a total of 20,952 tickets statewide during the special “Speed Week” enforcement campaign.
The special enforcement period began on Monday, June 12 and ran through Sunday, June 18.
State Police targeted speeding and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law.
The campaign was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Troopers issued 10,478 tickets for speeding, 516 for distracted driving, 375 for Move Over law violations and arrested 172 people for drunk and impaired driving.
The following is a sampling of the total tickets issued in the North Country:
Speeding — 303
Distracted Driving — 7
Child Restraint/Seat Belt — 38
Move Over Law — 15
DWI Arrests — 7
State Police also responded to 175 personal injury crashes, including two fatal crashes.
State Police supplemented regular patrols statewide, including the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices.
