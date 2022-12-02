PLATTSBURGH — State Police are looking into a serious two-car accident on Durand Road late Friday morning.
According to police, the accident occurred around 11:49 a.m., and resulted in serious personal injuries.
The road has been closed in that area from Smokey Ridge to Butler Road until further notice.
On scene assisting are Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and local fire and rescue.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.