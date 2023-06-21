SARANAC — One student was injured during an incident at Saranac Middle School Wednesday.
Superintendent Javier Perez said that the incident involved two students and one was injured, but could not disclose any other details.
“Our faculty, staff, and administration immediately intervened and ensured the safety of all other students,” Perez said.
“One of the student’s sustained an injury requiring medical attention. Emergency personnel were called and the State Police and EMS responded. The injured student was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.”
The school was not put on lockdown, but a “Shelter in Place,” was implemented, meaning all student activities could continue, but all students remained in the classroom they were in at the time, Perez said.
State Police were continuing to investigate the incident.
