TUPPER LAKE — State Troopers responded to a serious personal injury accident on Lake Simond Road in the town of Tupper Lake on Sept. 22 at around 8:16 p.m., according to a press release.

An investigation determined four juveniles from Tupper Lake were involved in a one-car accident in which the driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A rear passenger in the vehicle was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, the release said. 

