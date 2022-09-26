TUPPER LAKE — State Troopers responded to a serious personal injury accident on Lake Simond Road in the town of Tupper Lake on Sept. 22 at around 8:16 p.m., according to a press release.
An investigation determined four juveniles from Tupper Lake were involved in a one-car accident in which the driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A rear passenger in the vehicle was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.