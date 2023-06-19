PLATTSBURGH — Two-Hundred-Thirty-Eight New York State Troopers graduated from the 212th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy on Wednesday, June 14.
“In a world where their mission has grown more challenging and complex, I commend these 238 women and men for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“The members of the New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep the rest of us safe, and on behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to thank the graduates for their hard work and perseverance — and welcome them to the long gray line.”
The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, and it included 10 new Troopers from the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County region.
In addition to honoring all graduates, Acting Superintendent Nigrelli presented the following awards:
Trooper Michael P. Ziamandanis received the “Academic Achievement award” for an outstanding overall academic average of 96.95%.
Ziamandanis is a 26-year-old resident of Albany, NY and graduate of SUNY Albany College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Prior to joining the NYSP, he worked in large scale manufacturing as a biotech production specialist for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
The “Academic Achievement award” is an awarding of a firearm, sponsored by the superintendent, for the attainment of the highest level of academic performance during Academy training.
Trooper Kevin M. Fisher Jr. received the “Firearms Proficiency award” for an average score of 250 out of a possible 250 during firearms training.
Fisher Jr. is a 23-year-old resident of Rome, and a graduate of Mohawk Valley Community College, where he earned an Associates of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.
Prior to joining the NYSP, he was a Patrolman with the Rome Police Department for two and a half years.
The New York State Trooper Foundation has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of performance in all phases of firearms training.
Trooper James P. Hennessy received the “Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness award” for achieving the highest score of all members of the 212th session during the physical agility testing.
Hennessy is a 24-year-old resident of Tappan, and a graduate of SUNY New Paltz where he earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.
Prior to joining the NYSP, Hennessy was a New York City Police Officer for one and half years.
The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy.
This award is presented in memory of Joseph Aversa, a deceased Investigator who made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Trooper Martin V. Szostak received the “Student Representative award” by selection of his peers.
Szostak is a 31-year-old resident of Shokan, and a graduate of SUNY Ulster College where he earned an Associate of Science Degree in Individual Studies.
Prior to joining the NYSP, Szostak worked at NYC Department of Environmental Protection as a Detective Specialist for six and a half years.
The following is a list of graduates from the North Country:
Jessica Broeker — Malone
Joseph Brown — Lake Placid
Ethan Hilderbrandt — Plattsburgh
Bryce Labarge — Plattsburgh
Nicole Lagree — Saranac
Christopher Mitchell — Morrisonville
Daniel Morrison — Ticonderoga
Andrew Paschke — Saranac Lake
Kiley Regan — Plattsburgh
Doran Sorrell — Peru
The new Troopers will report for field duty on June 21.
For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.
