State Police: Cause of homicide was stabbing

PLATTSBURGH — State Police say that Monique R. Yanulavich was stabbed to death last Thursday.
According to the latest State Police update, Yanulavich, 45, was found in her vehicle in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank off Plaza Blvd. near Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh around 5:45 p.m. after a four-hour search.
WELFARE CHECK
Police said they were asked to check on her welfare around 1:19 p.m. by family members who also went looking for her.
The Route 3 and Plaza Boulevard scene was secured along with her residence at 5 Westwood Dr.
An autopsy was performed on Yanulavich on Friday by Dr. Michael Sikirica at Glens Falls Medical Center. The cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was ruled homicide, police said.
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans responded to assist in the investigation. Local area Fire Departments and EMS also assisted.
OVER 100 LEADS
The scenes have been processed and evidence was collected by the New York State Police Troop B Forensic Identification Unit. Evidence was also located off Interstate 87 in the town of Elizabethtown, police said.
State Police said they and law enforcement partner agencies have investigated nearly 100 leads to date. The police investigation has determined that the attack appears to have been targeted and not random.
Nothing has been developed during the investigation that would deem the public to be at risk of danger, police said.
SEEKING INFORMATION
State Police are requesting the public who live in the areas of State Route 3/Cornelia Street, Broad Street, Rugar Street, and Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday July 14, 2022.
State Police also ask for the public to report any suspicious items that may be located on their property to include in garbage receptacles. Call New York State Police at 518-563-3761 if any information regarding this request is found.
The New York State Police are being assisted in this investigation by the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, SUNY Plattsburgh Police Department, FBI, New York State Forest Rangers and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.