State Police: Cause of homicide was stabbing

Police caution tape ropes off the parking lot behind Champlain National Bank Thursday night. State Police say that Monique R. Yanulavich was stabbed to death last Thursday. According to the latest State Police update, Yanulavich, 45, was found in her vehicle in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank off Plaza Blvd. near Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh around 5:45 p.m. after a four-hour search.