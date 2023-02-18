PLATTSBURGH — When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020, workers in New York state who were forced to the sidelines were given healthy incentives to stay home in order to help stop the spread of the virus.
While it may have been a necessary move then, the effects of it are hurting businesses now as many workers continue to stay home and collect benefits rather than go back to work and possibly earn less.
‘SCREAMING FOR MORE EMPLOYEES’
North Country state lawmakers say it is time to make some changes.
“You don’t want to have an incentive there for people to not work,” State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said at Friday morning’s North Country Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum breakfast.
“Because with COVID, we’ve had so many people leave the workforce, and every employer I talked to is screaming for more employees... the vibe from everyone is no one wants to work anymore.”
Stec said people just are not returning to jobs whether they be volunteer, minimum wage or career jobs because it may mean less income than what they are getting from benefits.
“People are doing the math, and I can’t blame somebody if they’re saying that, financially, I’m better off to not work,” he said.
“That’s frustrating, but they’re making a financial decision for their family.”
‘IT MAKES ME SICK’
Stec and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) who also participated in Friday’s session, said the key is to adjust the benefit structure so that benefits are given on a sliding scale instead of a hard cliff so to speak.
“This drives me totally bonkers,” Jones said.
“If I hear from one more single parent or one more person that is trying to get back into the workforce, and they or an employer say, ‘well I lost, you know, Jimmy or Susan last week because they couldn’t afford to come to work because they were getting more subsidies sitting at home,’ makes me sick every time I hear that.”
Stec said the state did not do a very good job of handling funding from the federal government for unemployment at the height of COVID, which has also compounded the situation and could mean higher unemployment insurance payments for businesses, which no one wants to see.
“We didn’t do a very good job making sure that the money was going to where it needed to go,” he said.
“We’ve had billions of dollars of fraud that is being looked at and investigated. It hasn’t been recovered yet, but what employers should be concerned with is the $8 billion state unemployment insurance fund shortfall right now... This is all tied together... why don’t we have people going back to work? Well, because we were throwing money at people to stay home, and now we’re trying to shut that money off and it’s going to catch us.”
Jones said the North Country could also simply use more people to help with the labor shortage issues.
“We need to bring more people in and expand the workforce,” Jones said adding that the chamber has some great plans to do just that.
THE IMMIGRATION FACTOR
Chamber President Garry Douglas said legal immigration has helped solve labor issues across the country for centuries, and that is still a way to address the situation.
“At the end of the day, here’s the reality. It’s National, and it’s regional,” Douglas said.
“We have too few people. Particularly for an economy with the opportunities and the growth that we’re experiencing and wanting to continue to experience here in the North Country.”
Douglas said Congress needs to get serious about legal immigration reform and increase legal numbers across the board.
“Every new generation of American growth has been supported and made possible through legal immigration, and yet, we’ve gone backwards rather than forwards,” he said.
“At the end of the day, if you have too few of something, there’s only one answer, you need more of it. It really is simple.”
STATE FUNDING
Stec, Jones and Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) also fielded questions from the chamber crowd about state funding for municipalities, workforce development and infrastructure improvements.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest questioned the state’s funding for water and sewer infrastructure and the method at which it is distributed to municipalities.
The mayor said while he appreciated $500 million being added to the state budget for water sewer infrastructure, the city has a lot of costly tasks at hand that they are competing with others to help fund.
“We treat both the City and the Town of Plattsburgh water system. We take in solid wastewater, we take in Vermont wastewater, sewer intake, sewage pump outs or septic system pump outs throughout the county. We need to stop competing for these monies,” he said.
“We need a CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) style funding mechanism.”
Jones interrupted the mayor to say “I have a bill,” for that.
“Great,” Rosenquest said.
SWAP PLAN
Stec elaborated on the bill further, which was put forth by both Jones and State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, he said.
“It’s called SWAP (Safe Water Infrastructure Action Program), and I’ll let Billy talk more about it,” Stec said.
“But, certainly, what it does is it takes the CHIPS mechanism, which is a formula. Everyone hates that there’s politics in how these awards are, ‘the Hunger Games,’ they used to call some of the stuff like that. Competition is good, but competition, sometimes, you start to wonder, how are we picking winners and losers here?” he continued.
“Whereas CHIPS is just a form of ‘how many miles of road do you have?’ You get a percentage and that’s it. and the only thing to argue about is the size of the pot of money every year, and it’s not, well ‘we’re going to take care of this region or that municipality.’ It’s predictable and it’s fair, and the idea was to convert that over into a similar formula for water wastewater, then we just have to fund it. I fully support that concept. It’s necessary.”
Jones said the idea for a CHIPS-style funding came out of a meeting with Town Supervisor Michael Cashman four years ago.
“I said, ‘Wow, that’s a pretty good idea. I wish I would’ve thought of it myself,’” he said.
“But anyway, CHIPS-style funding, like Dan had said, that’s the way to go about this. We do it for road mileage. We should do a pot of money for that, because it’s not only capital costs that are killing you, it’s the operating costs behind it. and we all want clean water. We want a clean water infrastructure, but we need to make sure that we do everything we can.”
ACCURATE DEPICTION
Simpson agreed with a CHIPS-style funding as the current formula does not accurately portray the true wealth of a community, he said.
“There’s an inherent issue with the current formula that is used to fund the systems that we’re all competing for … there’s a formula that takes in the wealth of the community, and in a lot of upstate, a lot of our area, our communities have highly valued properties that could be on a body of water, that may not be part of that clean water infrastructure and drinking water or your sewer,” he said.
“And when the state is using those numbers tracking the data from that town, it’s using those high-wealth properties, which skews those communities that are really in need. It doesn’t reflect the needs of the water district …So I’m hoping that there’s some changes within our funding programs that actually provide equity for communities that need it.”
Town of Champlain Supervisor Thomas Trombley also said he was in favor of a change to the way water and sewer infrastructure is funded.
“Some of our districts are small, it’s hard to manage,” he said.
“And you’re right, it’s the operating costs.”
‘WE ARE LISTENING’
The second issue Rosenquest touched upon was civil service and how he feels it needs to be updated to account for the modern-day workforce challenges.
“Municipalities like ours are not immune to workforce competition and workforce development,” he said.
“We’ve got to change civil service. We cannot keep struggling to find talented people and compete … when we’re trying to force our way through a very archaic and very outdated system.”
Stec offered up some support for an update to civil service.
“We need to make some changes there,” he said.
“There’s no doubt. I’d be happy to hear specifics from you.”
Jones agreed with the mayor’s concern, saying “we are listening.”
“I’m going to keep this very brief. We are working on it. There is many discussions about it now even my friends, my friends in labor that were kind of … not wanting to do anything on it. I’m hearing conversations about it in our conference on numerous occasions about how we need to fix this,” he said.
“Out of necessity comes opportunity at times. So I think we can get to a place where it will help you not only hearing about it from you mayor, but hearing about it from all my municipalities, school districts, counties, everywhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.