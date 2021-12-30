PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week an increase in heating aid to help New York residents avoid heat emergencies during an ongoing winter fuel price spike.
More than $90 million in federal funding will become available starting Jan. 3 for low and middle-income residents who are in danger if losing heat.
SAFEGUARD NEW YORKERS
"With the arrival of frigid winter weather and surging fuel prices, we must do everything in our power to safeguard vulnerable New Yorkers struggling to keep their heat on," Hochul said. "This significant increase in available emergency home heating aid represents a lifeline for tens of thousands of families. It will help them heat their homes, prevent overdue bills from piling up, and avoid the incredible stress and anxiety that can overwhelm anyone facing a heating emergency."
The emergency benefit was increased by at least 32%. Homes heated by natural gas will be eligible for $465, while homes heated using oil, kerosene or propane will be eligible for $965.
HIGH PRICES
In the fall, the New York Public Service Commission forecast that electric and natural gas bills will increase significantly in the 2021-2022 winter season, with natural gas projected to increase by an average of about 21% statewide. The cost of propane has also increased about 30% since last winter, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
MAKE ENDS MEET
"Far too many New Yorkers struggle to make ends meet as the cold-weather months continue. And with the pronounced increases in heating utility expenses, this year will be no exception,” Barbara Guinn, executive deputy commissioner of the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance said.
“HEAP's emergency benefit provides a timely stop-gap for those households that are falling behind on their heating bills or are at-risk of exhausting their heating fuel supply so that they can continue warming their homes through the winter."
To be eligible for the benefit, an income qualifying household must be facing a heating utility shutoff, or electric utility service disconnection if it’s necessary to operate primary heating equipment.
Applications for assistance are accepted at local social services departments in person or by phone. Funding will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. New Yorkers can also apply online at tinyurl.com/mrycha9s.
