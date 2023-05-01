PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as one of 30 statewide tourism partners awarded funding through the New York State EDA Tourism Partner Sub-Awards Grant Program.
This two-year grant of $365,000 will be used to revitalize international travel to the Adirondack Coast, with a particular focus on attracting Quebec visitors.
FEATURED PROGRAMS
The program will feature various initiatives including:
• Canadian Television Advertising
• Streaming and Digital Marketing Campaigns
• Productions costs
• Montreal Velo Show (2024 & 2025)
• Montreal International Tourism & Travel Show (2024 & 2025)
• Bilingual Collateral Development
The funding from the United States Economic Development Administration was sub-awarded by Empire State Development’s Division of Tourism to Destination Marketing Organizations through a competitive process across the state, a news release said.
PROGRAM FOCUSES
These awards were based on the division’s focus areas for the EDA grant, which include outdoor recreation, international tourism, travel trade (including Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), amateur sports, and group travel.
“This special funding will help us to further promote the crucial visitation of Canadians to the North Country,” Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“We saw a quick 70% return last year to pre-pandemic levels, which was among the strongest numbers in the country, and this year we will again remind them that all that they have long enjoyed in our area is here and that we value them as visitors and friends. We thank Gov. (Kathy) Hochul and her team for their support and confidence and look forward to further regrowing Canadian tourism here over the coming months. Onward and upward.”
Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, “The federal EDA grant to New York State enables I LOVE NY to expand its reach in specific travel segments. These sub-awards to our DMO colleagues from Buffalo to Long Island will allow them to complement those efforts with a regional or audience-specific approach, focusing on areas of opportunity that most resonate with their target markets.
“We are grateful for the Economic Development Administration’s support, and proud to further support our New York tourism partners.”
The Visitors Bureau was pleased to see a variety of Adirondack Regional Tourism partners awarded funding, including:
Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST)
Lewis County Chamber of Commerce
St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce
A full list of state awardees is here.
To learn more about the Adirondack Coast and tourism efforts visit goadirondack.com.
