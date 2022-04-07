PLATTSBURGH — This week, the New York State Board of Elections announced a new statewide absentee ballot tracker that will allow voters to monitor the status of their ballots.
According to a press release, the new portal is integrated in the existing Voter Registration and Poll Site Search tool, accessible at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.
“I think it’s a good idea; it helps with transparency,” said Suzy Johnson, Voter Services co-chair for the League of Women Voters of the North Country.
SENT, RECEIVED, COUNTED
Through the system, voters can view when their absentee ballot requests have been received by their county board of elections, and whether the ballots have been sent, received and counted.
It will also alert voters if their ballots have curable or non-curable defects, the release said.
“It’s like having your package delivered by UPS or anybody else,” Johnson said.
Voters can request absentee ballots for the upcoming primary and general elections through the online portal at https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ or by mailing a signed absentee request form to their County Board of Elections, which can be printed from www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html.
Applications must be received by voters’ county Board of Elections no later than Monday, June 13 for the Tuesday, June 28 primary election, the release said.
Ballots can be returned by mail or in-person directly to the county BOE or at any early voting or Election Day poll site by June 28.
MACHINE VOTING NOT AN OPTION
According to the release, voters planning to vote by absentee will no longer have the option to vote in-person on a machine if an absentee ballot has been issued.
Voters who have been issued an absentee ballot and later decide to vote in-person will have to do so via affidavit ballot.
Voters’ county BOEs will determine during the canvassing process whether the absentee ballot has already been counted. If that is the case, the affidavit will be set aside and not counted.
But if the absentee ballot has not arrived and been counted, the affidavit will be counted, the release said.
The tracking tool can also display whether it was voters’ absentee or affidavit ballots that were counted for that election.
Those with questions are asked to contact their local BOEs, or John Conklin or Jennifer Wilson at the State Board of Elections at 518-474-1953 or by email at INFO@elections.ny.gov.
OTHER REFORMS
Though the league supports implementation of the tracker, its members continue to have their eyes on other reforms.
Johnson said those include expansion of early voting to more than nine days and opening up more polling sites, aimed at increasing accessibility.
And, though they were voted down in November, the non-partisan organization still supports measures that would implement no-excuse absentee voting and same-day voter registration, which Johnson said will help enfranchise more people.
In order to go back to the voters as a referendum, those would need to pass two subsequent legislatures.
Johnson said the League of Women Voters of New York State has proposed a position that would support extending the right to vote to all currently incarcerated individuals, citing how thousands of incarcerated New Yorkers are disenfranchised and the current rules disproportionately impact the Black and Latinx population. The local league is considering concurrence on the measure, she said.
The state league has also put forward what would amount to an overhaul of the state and local board of elections system, which would include having a single statewide elected official in charge of elections — a duty carried out by other states’ secretaries of state — and gravitating away from the strict Democrat-Republican representation on the boards in favor of professionalization of election administration.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.