TICONDEROGA — A state audit of eight Town of Ticonderoga capital projects says the town didn’t monitor the work closely enough.
The State Comptroller’s Office audited $20.8 million in infrastructure projects to see if costs were kept within budgets.
None of the projects went over budget, the state said, but the town didn’t have adequate procedures for monitoring the results.
‘INCREASED RISK OF RECORDING ERRORS’
The projects included Ticonderoga Municipal Airport taxiway reconstruction and runway paving, and water and sewer system upgrades.
Seven were completed but not closed in town records, according to the audit, and budget changes of $3.2 million were not recorded. Monthly reports were also not made by the Ticonderoga Town Council and supervisor.
The audit said that without monitoring of costs, “there is an increased risk of recording errors going undetected and exceeding the project budget and authorized financing.”
Town Supervisor Mark Wright told the state he appreciated the auditors helping them through the process to come into compliance with the audit recommendations.
“I understand that I am ultimately responsible for my clerk and fiscal accountability of this office and take seriously the obligation to safeguard assets and ensure government operations are more effective,” Wright said in a letter to the state.
“The Ticonderoga town board agrees with the preliminary draft report’s findings, and we have begun the process, following the exit discussion, for properly maintaining accurate records and tracking of capital projects. We will elaborate on this process and address specific findings and recommendations via the corrective action plan upon receipt of the final report.”
The audit said the Town Council should monitor the projects on a monthly basis, ensure that the supervisor keeps accurate records and closes the projects properly when completed.
The supervisor was advised to keep timely records and close projects in the State Schedule of Non-Current Governmental Assets.
The audit covered Jan. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. The auditors extended the audit scope back to Nov. 29, 2018 to determine whether capital projects were properly accounted for and closed upon completion.
Wright took office in January 2022, so part of the audit covered a previous administration.
The town relied on assessments from an engineering firm for project spending, and delegated financial duties for the projects to town staff, but the state said the Town Council and supervisor were ultimately responsible for the fiscal monitoring.
The projects were funded by state and federal grants and loans and town assets.
