PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Health and the New York State Office for the Aging continued their series of statewide Town Halls on the State’s Master Plan for Aging with a recent session in Plattsburgh.
The MPA is a blueprint designed to meet the health and wellness needs of individuals with disabilities and all generations of New Yorkers as they age.
The meeting, which took place at Clinton Community College, provided information on the MPA while offering an opportunity for the public to add their input. Additional sessions will follow in other regions of the state in the coming months.
“The Master Plan for Aging is an important step that will give us the tools to support and empower older New Yorkers and those with disabilities,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.
“Input from the public and community stakeholders is critical to ensuring access to programs and services so New Yorkers can thrive in their communities as they age.”
Master Plan for Aging Chairman and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Health’s Office of Aging and Long-term Care Adam Herbst, Esq., said, “It is absolutely critical that the Master Plan be reflective of the needs and hopes of New Yorkers across the state, and that the process be transparent and accessible for older adults from all walks of life.
“These regional Town Hall meetings provide an opportunity for New Yorkers to ask questions and provide input that will help build an inclusive, supportive roadmap to enable older New Yorkers and those with disabilities to age with dignity in their communities.”
Master Plan for Aging Vice Chairman and Director of the New York State Office for the Aging Greg Olsen said, “Transportation, access to affordable age-friendly housing, social and geographic isolation, the ability to age in place, overcoming the digital divide – these are among the prominent concerns voiced by older adults and families throughout New York state, and especially so in the North Country.”
“Today’s town hall in Plattsburgh provided an important opportunity to hear directly from residents about specific needs, challenges, opportunities and ideas as New York develops a comprehensive and transformational plan for all New Yorkers as they age.”
LOCAL INPUT
“We have a unique set of populations here in the North Country,” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“We’re very rural. I heard the word isolationism when I first walked in. That certainly is an issue here. I want to thank New York State Office for the Aging and our local office for the Aging Network for helping provide, and I think it should be in the master plan and I’m sure that it will be, providing technologies for people to help fight isolationism. We need to provide those resources to do that.”
Jones also noted the recent flooding episodes in the North Country.
“Our aging populations have special needs when it comes to emergencies, when it comes to planning for that,” he said.
“And also we need to provide resources for them as well. I have been a strong advocate for this, and I’m happy that it is finally coming. and I will say that on the legislature side, in the assembly side, in the past recent years, we are stepping up and fighting to get you the resources here on the ground because I see a lot of our partners in our agencies and our local office for the aging partners that really need the resources from New York State to provide those services for our aging population.”
North Country Center for Independence Systems Advocate Colleen Downs shared data about Access to Home.
“It’s a program that helps people make sure that as they’re aging in place, they have things like a ramp if they need it, or maybe to move shelving from a higher location to a lower location so people can get it,” she said.
“That program used to be funded at $12 million. For the past several years, it’s been funded at $1 million, which helps 80 homes. and in the past 10 years, nobody in 23 rural counties has gotten money for Access to Home.
“And in our organization, we have a lot of people requesting ramps, ramps and other objects that may cost, you know, some of it’s going to be more money, some of it’s going to be less money. Some of the places that we used to go to request money, no longer get resources. We haven’t gotten any resources. Right now, I think we have one movable ramp so that we can help with some initial items. But it’s really a big challenge, and if we don’t have something like that, we’re not going to be able to let people age in place.”
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the service providers and agencies deserve the community’s gratitude.
“You lean in with heart and care and compassion and a level that most people don’t understand,” Cashman said.
“I want to touch on a couple of different things and look at it from a different perspective. I really want to advocate that where it can be applied taking a multi-generational approach. The reason I bring this up is I grew up in a household that my grandmother lived in an in-law apartment downstairs. and every year, we have a shared birthday. She would say every year you get closer to your mother’s age and your mother gets closer to my age.
“And she always was talking about that shared opportunity, how it wasn’t just her issue, it was the family issue. and things that I think often aren’t talked about from that perspective as we look at these cross-cutting areas as it relates to multi-generational, is housing, transportation, even child care. More and more of our grandparents are providing that critical component for childcare, where we are seeing child care deserts.”
Cashman said these are really multi-generational issues.
“And as we see people moving through the process of aging in place, we don’t want to see even 20-year gaps to some of these issues,” he said.
“They’re not 60-plus, 65-plus. They’re multi-generational. and that’s the importance of creating pipelines and infrastructure, even food insecurity.”
On the local level, Cashman asked the state to consider more programs to provide opportunities for accessibility in the areas of things like inclusive play.
“Pickleball is a really big thing,” he said.
“The well-being and affordability, we need to continue to work with localities as it relates to reducing taxes on the local level.
“And also the last footnote that I would say is I serve as the chairperson for the Commission on National and Community Service for New York State, and I would love to have some additional conversations for integrated approaches to bring our seniors and their families along for civic engagement.
“We have seen time and time again, and we’re about to launch a new service plan for New York State, and it’s a great opportunity to bring both of those into the fold.”
The MPA process involves a Master Plan for Aging Council of state agencies, a Stakeholder Advisory Committee of experts in the field of aging, and an Association Resource Committee that are working together to advance proposals and recommendations for consideration in the final MPA report.
A draft of the report is expected in early 2024.
Future Town Hall events are being planned in other regions of the state throughout the summer.
