PLATTSBURGH — The Margaret Street Reconstruction project is slated to begin April 17.
Signs, indicating the construction start date, have now been posted at the end of Margaret Street to warn drivers and pedestrians of what’s to come.
‘IT’S GOING TO CAUSE DISRUPTIONS’
“Residents, visitors, and businesses should be aware that construction at this level is going to take significant coordination and communication. As we said from the beginning, this is one of the biggest and most important infrastructure investment projects the City of Plattsburgh has seen in quite some time; it’s going to cause disruptions,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“We have multiple people managing several platforms for communicating and receiving communications about this project.”
The news comes just one month after city councilors officially approved the project, which took two years to plan and design.
TWO PHASES
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, 1903 water and sewer infrastructure will be replaced under the section of Margaret Street between Cornelia Street and Broad Street as well as under the section of Brinkerhoff Street and Court Street between Oak Street and Margaret Street this year.
Throughout the duration of the project, the section of Margaret Street between Broad Street and Cornelia Street will temporarily be one-way for all traffic.
The direction of one-way traffic flow will vary based on construction at the time and any changes to direction will be communicated ahead of the change, the city says.
By the end of 2023, the project, estimated to cost $12,452,115, is expected to be “substantially complete.”
Rifenburg Construction, Inc. will be leading the construction efforts supported by C&S Companies.
REMINDERS FOR DRIVERS
Because of the magnitude of the project and expected delays, ongoing construction updates will be regularly posted on the city’s website.
Additionally, ahead of construction, the city is reminding the public to follow directions from flagging personnel, instructions posted on signs, message boards and detours in all areas around the project site when it begins.
Drivers are also being reminded to not follow construction vehicles too closely as they can make frequent stops and are designed to move freely within a construction site.
Parking will continue to be available in all downtown parking lots over the course of construction. On-street parking in sections of Margaret, Brinkerhoff and Court streets will also be available.
Certain parking spots will be limited in the immediate area of active construction, the city says.
“It was initially anticipated that we were going to have to take whole parking lots offline to support this project,” Rosenquest said.
“At this point, the impact to parking will be limited to the areas immediately adjacent to the areas of construction during this project. Based on the latest parking counts, we will still have plenty of available parking in the SAD during peak usage and are looking at a minimum interruption to parking. However, we’re ready to make changes to parking if needed.”
Access to buildings and businesses will continue to remain open throughout the duration of the project.
WILL REACT TO CONCERNS
This was a priority for the City, Rosenquest said.
“Aside from securing this aged infrastructure, our priority focus is ensuring businesses can continue operating as normally as possible and residents retain safe and easy access to their homes,” he said.
“Our construction team, project managers, Senior Planner, Community Engagement Coordinator, and staff in my office will all be monitoring and reacting to concerns as they arise.”
City staff and the project team will also be scheduling public outreach meetings to connect with those who will be immediately impacted by the project.
Business owners, property owners, and downtown residents are encouraged to attend in an effort to stay connected with project progress.
“At the end of this construction season, we will be looking at a revitalized and more attractive historic downtown business district,” Rosenquest said.
“Between the Arts Park, SRT (Saranac River Trail) phases II and III, the DRI Riverwalk, and Margaret Street revitalization, we’re pushing thriving, beautiful, and accessible downtown. We want residents and visitors to be proud of our community and that’s what we’re investing in.”
The mayor said at Thursday’s Common Council meeting that he didn’t know at the time how the project would affect outdoor eating Downtown.
“This is just another opportunity to remind the public that Margaret Street will be a mess for a while,” Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said.
“At least for the year,” Rosenquest added.
“We are anticipating, based on the construction cycle, that this will be a year project, not a two-year project as we first anticipated.”
