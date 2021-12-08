PLATTSBURGH — At 17, Airman 2nd Class Herb Carpenter was stationed at Goose Bay Air Base, Labrador in 1956.
He was 1,347 miles away from Boston, where he was born and raised.
“I never saw the night sky,” he said.
“All I saw was the plumes of smoke and everything else from the factories.
“When I got off the plane at my base, Goose Bay, Labrador ... the night sky was the most wondrous thing that I ever seen in my life. I just knew someday, somehow, I would have some involvement with it.”
“Rosette Nebula” and “Andromeda Galaxy” are two of the astrophotographer's works in the Strand Center for the Arts' Annual Holiday Members Show, which runs through Dec. 31 at the Main Gallery, located at 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
The exhibition features painting, drawing, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, stained glass, bead weaving, printmaking, mixed media and woodwork.
Featured artists include Carpenter, John Cullen, Ann Pember, Suzanne Doin, Sandy Fox, Judy Guglielmo, Marilyn Kretser, Douglas Wooser, Wind Sop, Ed Rice, Kim Berg, William Leege, Jennifer L. Ashline, Anne Bailey, Charlene Newman, Darlene Cullen, Bill Crosby, Ian Burcroff, Dick Brogowski, Jim Kobak, Patricia Downs, Renee Gifford, Ron Nolland, Bob Lange, Michael LaFontaine, Emily Latour, Angela Nephew and Eric Timmerman.
AIR FORCE TO POLICE FORCE
Carpenter, a nuclear weapons technician, was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 1957.
“I came here with the Air Force after I finished my tour in Goose Bay, fell in love with the city, and stayed here,” he said.
After separating from the military, Carpenter joined the Plattsburgh Police Department.
“When I was a policeman, probably 10 years of my career, I did virtually all the crime scene photography and evidence gathering,” he said.
“That was my first exposure to photography. But I loved doing it. And at the same time, I attended college (SUNY Plattsburgh) part-time while I worked. I worked a night shift. And at college, virtually every elective, I took in photography and I took a couple of electives in astronomy.”
He earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling.
In 1975, he became police chief, and he retired six years later.
BUSINESSMAN TO PROFESSOR
Next, Carpenter established The Northeast Group, publisher of Strictly Business.
Later, he became a professor at SUNY Plattsburgh’s School of Business and Economics.
For 12 years, he taught Business Ethics and Public Speaking.
“I never really got into the hobby until I took a job at SUNY,” he said.
“Teaching is a day job, and it's not a terribly difficult job. So, I I had lots of time. I started to get into a hobby, and I decided to do it in astronomy. That was in 2005 or 2006.”
During his first semester at Plattsburgh State, Carpenter attended a faculty party at Colin Read's Mooers residence.
“He had telescopes out on like his veranda outside the house,” Carpenter said.
“He was the dean of the Business School at the time, so I reported to him. I talked to him a bit about it, then I bought my first telescope. It was a small little one on a tripod, but then I was stricken.”
DEEP-SKY OBJECTS
Carpenter built the observatory once he was deep into astronomy.
“So I can do my observing inside, and I do my imaging also inside that observatory,” he said.
“It's out in my front yard. I have two telescopes, a large one and a smaller one for different reasons. They take a different type of image. I have a camera on each of them. One gives a very narrow field of view, so I can reach down into a nebula like the Eagle Nebula that Hubble (Space Telescope) produced the Pillars of Creation (1995).
"I can look down deeply into that nebula and actually see the Pillars of Creation.”
The second telescope has a very wide field, which gives him a very wide field, panoramic, view.
“My system now is specifically for astronomy,” he said.
“In order to do an image, there are hours of separate images. I do images, usually, two to three minutes an image.”
FINDING BEAUTY
Carpenter peers through all kinds of junk such as satellite trails in the nighttime sky.
“There's an awful lot of atmospheric disturbances at the lower altitudes,” he said.
“When I process my images, I have to eliminate all that junk that's up in the sky.”
Carpenter publishes his deep sky images at his family's company on a 44-inch printer, which does full-color work as seen in his November exhibition, “Photographic Images of the Night Sky’s Majesty, Beauty, and Splendor” in the Strand's Main Gallery.
“I use a planetarium program to do all my planning because every night is not clear,” he said.
“When it's a clear night and everything in my dome is working and I am motivated, I actually use a planetarium in my computer. I select where the objects are. I select ones that first of all have great beauty to them, that they also have scientific value also that has meaning for me.”
For instance, he clicks on planetarium program and tells it to go to the Orion Nebula.
“Which is a gorgeous nebula,” Carpenter said.
“Then, I sweep it out and take some proof images that are processed to tell me if I have everything in the right way.”
It isn't any different than what photographers frame on the ground.
“It's the same thing, only I'm doing it a gazillion miles away,” Carpenter said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.