PLATTSBURGH — Firefighters responded to a family’s home in the Hamlet of Standish Thursday morning that led to a complete loss.
Lyon Mountain Fire Chief Roger Gonyea said firefighters were first dispatched at 8:56 a.m. Thursday morning to a two-story wooden home on 2071 Standish Road, which was fully involved when they arrived.
The family that lived indoors, Gonyea said, had already safely evacuated before they arrived.
The Lyon Mountain Fire Department called for a tanker task force to help supply water with help from nearby fire departments.
STUBBORN FIRE
“It was a stubborn fire. We had it knocked down probably around 3 p.m.,” Gonyea said.
But because of winds and the fire’s location in the house, Gonyea said, the fire had dropped into the basement.
“We had to keep going back for a couple of rekindles,” Gonyea said.
It wasn’t until Friday that an excavator was able to dig into the structure to reveal the remaining fire for firefighters to extinguish. Gonyea said the fire was completely out by Friday afternoon.
Gonyea said the home was a total loss. No injuries among the family or responders were reported.
PELLET STOVE
The cause of the fire was determined to stem from discarded ashes from a pellet stove, Gonyea said.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said Thursday’s fire was the first of the year caused by ashes, although he said there have been a number of similar cases during the winter throughout the years.
“A lot of people are burning wood, have their pellet stoves running and having to clean out ashes, clean out chimneys,” Day said.
“But when you clean your ashes out, make sure you’re putting them in a metal can and away from your house, your shed, your wood pile, from the bushes.”
Day added that ashes can still be a fire hazard even days after a fire.
“They can still have hot embers in them. The case up [in Standish], the wind was blowing. That kind of fanned it and must have gotten it hot enough, tipping the container it was in and starting the fire,” Day said.
MUTUAL AID
The Red Cross assisted the family, which was made up of six people — two adults and four children, ages 9, 13, 22 months and six months, a news release by the Red Cross said. The family was assisted with shelter, food, clothing and other necessities.
During the fire, the Lyon Mountain Fire Department received assistance from the Dannemora, Saranac, AuSable, Chateauguay, Churubusco, Morrisonville, South Plattsburgh, Cadyville and Bloomingdale fire departments.
“The mutual aid system worked great,” Gonyea said. “We appreciated all the help from the county cars and the neighboring departments.”
