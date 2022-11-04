ST. REGIS FALLS — Nicole Eschler, of Brooktondale, has tentatively accepted the position of new superintendent of schools of the St. Regis Falls Central School District.
The St. Regis Falls CSD Board of Education offered Eschler the position after negotiations with a previous candidate — Tisha White, a Dickinson Center resident and school counselor at Potsdam Central School — fell through.
“We are so lucky to have had multiple highly qualified and talented candidates for this position,” School Board President Matt Goodrow said.
“Besides having a depth of leadership experience, Dr. Eschler also has worked in this area and knows the schools of the region.”
ESCHLER BACKGROUND
Eschler has a doctorate of Education from Sage Graduate School, an administration certificate from SUNY Plattsburgh, a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and a master’s degree from SUNY Albany.
Eschler worked as an educational consultant from 2010 to 2018, is currently an executive regional leader at Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES in Ithaca and has held leadership positions at Queensbury Union Free School District, Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES and Northville Central School District.
She worked with Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES as well as two other BOCES from 1995 to 2002 on standards implementation and technology integration.
The school board plans to keep staff, families and the community updates as the situation progresses.
