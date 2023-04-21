TICONDEROGA — St. Mary’s Catholic School in Ticonderoga is closing its doors at the end of the current school year.
Administrators cited declining enrollment and difficult teacher recruitment as the reasons for the action, which means the 2022-23 school year will be the last for St. Mary’s students and staff.
The elementary school included grades pre-kindergarten through 8th, and will see its last day Tuesday, June 23.
SINCE 1959
The school’s student population had dwindled to 61 students, from a high of about 200 in the early years. The school opened in 1959.
Sister Sharon Dalton, who has been principal at St. Mary’s since 1986, said enrollment was dropping by about 10 students a year.
“It was a hard decision to make,” she said Friday. “It’s all due to numbers. Every year for the few years, it was like 10, 10, 10 (less). Also, the population in Ticonderoga has gone down by 20 percent.”
10 TO 12 STAFF MEMBERS
At the end of the last school year, St. Mary’s also lost four teachers, who went to jobs at public schools.
Right now they’re helping find jobs for the remaining school staff, Dalton said.
“We have 10 to 12 staff members; some are retiring,” she explained. “We have some newly hired; they’re interviewing (at other schools). That’s one of the things I’m concerned about, that they find other employment.”
This year, the St. Mary’s Education Council voted to close the school, and with Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry LaValley’s approval, the decision was finalized.
“It’s a sad time, but we’re also proud of our heritage and our students,” Dalton said.
“Our bishop is going to be coming to graduate our eighth grade (on June 22).”
2014 FIRE
The school reopened in September 2015 after a devastating fire one year earlier, in September 2014, that required $4 million in repairs. Although the fire was ruled to be suspicious, no arrests were ever made.
“The school has been here for 64 years,” Dalton said. “Eight years ago we had the fire. We did rebuild.”
St. Mary’s Catholic Church next door will retain ownership of the school, she said, and may use it for a community center, craft fairs, public dinners and other events.
Dalton and her staff also have to prepare the building for closure, and monies given as donations and tuition scholarships will be returned or transferred to other parochial schools.
St. Mary’s staff always prided themselves on providing a quality education for students, and were praised for that by the Ticonderoga High School administration when they started there for 9th grade, Dalton said.
ALWAYS BEEN A FAMILY
The school will celebrate its legacy, Dalton said, not mourn its passing.
“We’re trying to get things to do in May and June, class trips, an alumni gathering,” she said.
“Maybe the week before (closing), a Mass, and an event in the gym. This is a new beginning; we just don’t know yet what it will be.”
It’s all part of God’s plan, she said.
“St. Mary’s has always been a family,” she said.
“Just because the school is closing doesn’t make it any less of a family. We will always be here for our students to come back to.”
