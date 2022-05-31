CHAMPLAIN — It’s been two years since St. Mary’s Bazaar took over the Village of Champlain. Like many events and traditions, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted it.
“It broke my heart,” longtime organizer Kathy Ryan, who has been an event volunteer since 1975, said. “The committee that’s doing this loves to do it. People will ask us why we keep doing it. It’s giving back to our community.”
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
Ryan said it could have been three straight years without a St. Mary’s Bazaar, but some convincing from organizers did the trick.
“If the Clinton County Fair can go on and if the State Fair can go on, why can’t we?” Ryan said organizers asked themselves.
On Sunday, Ryan and others’ work, which started in February, paid off as the Bazaar returned for its 53rd year, complete with a parade, food, games, rides, raffles, a tractor pull and more.
COMMUNITY DONORS
It’s a large undertaking that takes a village to put on. Ryan said multiple parts of the event received some sort of funding from donors in the community, including the grand marshal of the parade, Rolla Parker, and the church’s pastor.
“I don’t think we could be as successful if we didn’t have Father [Clyde] Lewis as our pastor,” Ryan said. “The support he gives us is unbelievable.”
Ryan estimated donors gave more than $4,500 toward this year’s bazaar. Community support is crucial to putting on the event. Ryan said a bazaar could be put on without donors, just at a much smaller size.
SUMMER KICKOFF
And it’s that community aspect that exemplifies the event. Ryan said the bazaar is the community’s informal start to the summer and a time for families of all kinds to gather.
“This isn’t a community of just Catholics,” she said. “You can walk up and down here, and you’ll find people who don’t believe in God, who follow different religions. But everybody comes together because it’s Champlain’s kickoff.”
The two years off must have made people eager for the bazaar’s return, Ryan said. She said the church and the event’s grounds were busy starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.
“I think part of it is we’ve been so cooped up with COVID,” Ryan said. “It’s pretty much turning into a way to get out of the house.”
