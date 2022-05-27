CHAMPLAIN — After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s Church will finally get to host its 53rd Annual Bazaar Event this weekend.
On Sunday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., many popular festivities and attractions like the parade, raffle, garden-tractor pull and children’s amusement rides will make their long-awaited return.
For food options there will be several food booths available, a burger barn, fried dough, sausage and peppers and a pulled-pork barbecue that will begin at noon.
An air-conditioned country store, located below the hill, will be selling coats, suits, shoes and rugs too.
‘JUST HAPPY TO GET BACK’
The Rev. Clyde Lewis said St. Mary’s has used these past two years to improve many aspects of the area where the Bazaar is held.
“We’ve done a lot of improvements on the field and on the booths, (because) we used to have a lot of mud. We had to put straw out a few years ago, because it was so wet…but we’re in good shape there (now). and we have a new PA system which will have music throughout the afternoon,” Lewis said.
“We’re just happy to get back. The weather looks good for Sunday, and the weather is everything. When we have a good day, we could have 200 to 300 people, at least, (attend).”
PARADE
This year’s parade, which will promptly start at noon, will feature a “Back with a Bang” theme, and Rolla Parker from Parker Chevrolet will serve as the grand marshal.
Lewis said the parade will follow its usual route starting at Elm Street, following Church Street and then ending at Pine Street.
“We have about 30 entrees, considering. I’m sure a lot of them will be firetrucks as well,” he said.
“We’re just hoping that people will be glad to get out.”
‘WE DO IT AS A COMMUNITY’
He said he has noticed a lot of excitement surrounding the Bazaar’s return.
“Many of the young people have grown up with it, and of course we missed it the last couple years and I was wondering if we should have it with COVID still around, but they pushed me,” Lewis said.
“And many of them are adults now and working on the Bazaar themselves. They’re all excited to have it again, so that’s something. We do it as a community, we work together and enjoy it. A lot of times, you may not know the person too well until you start working together on the Bazaar and get to know each other.”
