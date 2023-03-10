SARANAC LAKE — “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
Those famous words were spoken by John F. Kennedy, a president who left a lasting impact on St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers CEO Bob Ross, who retired this year after 15 years of leading the addiction treatment organization.
As a 13-year-old, Ross said he was inspired by his first memories of an elected president — not inspired to get into politics, but into public service. For 50 years, Ross has tried to embody those words while working in the addiction treatment field. He retired at the start of the year, handing the role off to Zachary Randolph, who has spent the past decade being promoted up through the organization.
This leadership change comes at a time when both say addiction services are as important as ever, the organization is operating at a deficit for the first time and it begins partnering with other local organizations like Citizen Advocates. St. Joseph’s has not yet revealed how large the deficit is.
Randolph was the organization’s chief clinical officer. Now his goal is to be a “servant leader” for all staff. Randolph said the organization’s board will decide if they will conduct a search for a new CEO. Meanwhile, he’s content to fill the role as long as he can.
Ross said he identified Randolph as his successor over a year ago. Ross is 75 and said he has been ready to retire. Good things can’t last unless they change, he said, and it’s better when changes are planned.
At the same time, he said 2022 marked the first time St. Joseph’s ran at a financial deficit, and a “significant” one at that. This “dramatic” deficit sped up his decision to retire, he said.
“I think there’s value in allowing a new team to be responsible to crafting that response to what the affiliated sustainability is going to be,” Ross said.
Ross believes St. Joseph’s is “on the right path.” Looking back at the past 15 years, he is proud of the staff, the culture and the successes he’s seen in people getting clean here.
ROSS AND RANDOLPH
Ross’ first job after college in 1969 was at a heroin addiction treatment agency in New York City. He said seeing people recover, reuniting with families and improving many aspects of their lives was exciting. He made a career in addiction and mental health services and came to St. Joseph’s in 2007.
He had been in Albany as part of a group that created a new state agency, the Division of Alcoholism, and he knew St. Joseph’s was recruiting a new CEO. He was familiar with Saranac Lake because his kids had played hockey here.
The organization was shifting away from being fully run by the Friars of the Atonement, who founded St. Joseph’s in 1971, to becoming a private addiction treatment network.
Ross said the transfer of responsibility had been happening over the past several years and he was the second non-Friar CEO. It was initially a challenging time with a lot of important decisions to be made as the transfer happened.
In his time he oversaw the introduction and growth of veterans, adolescent and detox programs; addition of county jail treatment programs and supportive housing facilities; and a period of growth — both in reach and skills — for the organization.
There were also massive changes within the field. The tools, understanding and practices in addiction treatment have changed a lot in recent years.
“From my perspective, in 10 and a half years in the field, I think we’ve come leaps and bounds from where we were to where we are now,” Randolph said.
In 2020, things got challenging again. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it was disruptive, but Ross said St. Joseph’s was prepared because of the culture that had been fostered there. Then, in 2022, financial struggles hit. There were higher costs without increased revenue, he said, and the federal financial help the addiction treatment industry had been getting in the past two years ended.
Randolph moved to Saranac Lake 11 years ago with his family and was looking for a job. He said he applied to St. Joseph’s because he liked its mission and roots with the Friars of the Atonement. He applied to be a per-diem pastoral counselor, but he became an outpatient counselor in Elizabethtown.
“I have my own history with substance use and this was near and dear to my heart,” Randolph said. “This is my way of giving back. From my perspective, I’m on borrowed time, which means I get to do only what I want to do, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”
Asked to speak more about his history with substance use on Thursday, St. Joseph’s spokesperson Joseph Riccio deferred comment to a later time.
The organization treats thousands of people each year through its residential and outpatient programs, Randolph said.
REASON FOR RECOVERY WORK
Ross said he admires the St. Joseph’s staff and he has learned a lot from them.
There are a few memorable patients Ross thinks about often, too.
“One patient that I can think of came in, as a number of people do, totally dedicated to the fact that they did not want to be there,” Ross said. “This was just a lot of ‘bulls***’ and they didn’t need it and they didn’t understand why people would force them to be there.”
But Ross said this man made a lot of progress in the months that he was at St. Joseph’s veterans program and residential facility, and he now works as an addiction counselor living closer to his family.
There was another patient, who after 15 years of trying to achieve recovery, finally found success.
He did very well and had a successful recovery for around four to five years, Ross said, during which he got a job, got married, had a child and reconnected with his parents. But he relapsed and died of an overdose.
The man’s parents reached out to Ross to tell him.
“Their notion was that those four or five years were the only years of his adulthood that they had with their son who they remembered from before his addiction,” Ross said. “Rather than withdrawing inside their loss and their tragedy, their sense was that despite the awful ravages of addiction, they felt St. Joe’s had provided him and their family with the one oasis of his adulthood that was a positive experience.”
This is humbling, he said. People come to St. Joseph’s with “extraordinary needs,” but with the dedicated and talented staff, they are able to meet them. Not everyone is able to recover, but he’s thankful for those that are.
“It’s very humbling to me to be part of a team that can change people’s lives in such a positive way,” Ross said.
Ross said people have always asked him why he stays in a field that carries such difficulty. He looks at it in the reverse way. It’s a given that there will be struggles, he said. But to help people overcome them, he finds a very positive experience.
It “hurts” when there’s not a success, he said — but there is true joy when there is.
CULTURE AT ST. JOSEPH'S
The friars started here in 1971 with a mission statement of helping the most needy and treating them with dignity. Ross said that has carried over to the current organization. Recovery is mostly about redirecting what is important in a person’s life, he said.
People in recovery often feel guilty that they have caused harm to friends and family, as well as themselves, but this is not healthy, he said.
“It’s not about stopping doing things that leads to successful recovery. It’s really developing positive things to do,” Ross said.
He also worked to create a positive environment at St. Joseph’s.
St. Joseph’s handles interoffice issues with what Ross calls “Take Five” meetings — he’s a Dave Brubeck fan. These are a way for employees to discuss things with their superiors amicably.
It’s not a utopia, Ross clarified, but avoiding conflict keeps a healthy workplace to provide for the clients. When staff are positive, residents pick up on that, he said. This environment helps with recovery. He said it’s built with trust, democracy and social responsibility.
PANDEMIC
Ross said St. Joseph’s leadership pulled from these things for their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ross said St. Joseph’s did not have any layoffs because of the pandemic. He said 90% of employees agreed to get vaccinated. Rather than ostracize those who did not, Ross said they found remote work for them to do, sometimes in different departments.
A “COVID committee” met for an hour at the start of every day for many months, he said, adding that the democratic method of making decisions amid widespread uncertainty was a reflection of the culture at the organization. It was needed in a time when addiction raged along with the virus.
“There’s been a 50% increase in addiction since the beginning of COVID,” Ross said.
People were home, isolated and drinking or using drugs. Meanwhile addiction services were not easy to access until the increase in telehealth technology. That was one of the great benefits of the pandemic, Ross said.
'SECRETS KEEP US SICK'
Randolph said the boom of remote counseling is not a replacement for meeting face-to-face. Still, “Something is better than nothing,” he added.
For some, that may be enough. For others, an in-person, residential clinical setting may be needed.
“We often say ‘The antidote to addiction is connection,'” Randolph said.
For people looking to start addressing addiction, Randolph said they don’t have to start big. St. Joseph’s has an open access center with peers to talk to. This does not automatically mean someone is getting services, but means they can start getting connected to resources.
These peer services represent “walking hope” he said. Finding compassionate people to tell a story to is incredibly helpful, he added.
“Secrets keep us sick,” Randolph said.
Ross said the media has done a good job highlighting the severity of the problem of addiction. Now, he wants to celebrate the accomplishments and successes of people who are in recovery. He is still involved with statewide addiction advocacy groups.
He has also joined the local curling club at the Saranac Lake Civic Center and plans to visit his grandchildren in California more often.
