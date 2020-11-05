MORRISONVILLE – St. Alexander's Church. Harvest Dinner. Sunday. Nov. 8.
The machinations to make this annual event COVID compliant was immense.
“After many meetings with the Board of Health, they cleared us to say yes, you can do it,” the Rev. Scott Seymour said.
“So, we did. We followed all of their rules and all the regulations. It's not going to be the same as usual.”
'JUST A MEAL'
The Basket Raffle and Bake Shop are scrapped.
The cash raffle is on and tickets can be purchased from parishioners.
“This is literally just a meal this year because we have to socially distance,” he said.
“You can only have so many people in the building at a time. So to follow that, this year we are just doing the Harvest Dinner itself.”
Turkey and all the fixings will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Morrisonville Church located at 1 Church St.
Each dinner costs $12 and can be picked up at the church, ordered curbside or delivered within a 10-mile radius.
WORKING IT OUT
“People are looking for some kind of normalcy, even if it wasn't totally normal so to speak,” Seymour said.
“Communities were hungering for things. After discussing at great length with the Board of Health because there were some harvest dinners that were going to happen and then they got canceled out. That made us worry. What was the Board of Health expecting?”
St. Alexander's staff called health officials to work on a plan.
“Jackie (Black) our secretary met with them, with the people that are doing the work preparing the meal, and everybody was on the same page,” Seymour said.
“And they really encouraged us to do that. But we had to drop a lot of things. No Basket Raffle. No Bake Shop. No Little Country Store. They didn't want people to sit there at a bake sale and linger and look at stuff. That would create people gathering.”
Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, squash green beans, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, homemade pie comprise the full dinner.
“Everything is made in-house, done right here and prepared,” Seymour said.
“You can either park in the spot that says I'm going to run in and pick it up or you can park in curbside. They will come right out to you. They will take your information. You pay for it. A runner will come out and bring your meal to you.”
COMMUNITY BUILDER
The Harvest Dinner is not only a belly warmer but builds community.
“The monies help us to do our ministries here in the parish,” Seymour said.
“It helps out in a variety of ways. It helps with our soup kitchens and things. Wherever the necessary funding needs to go to help out with our clothing store, our outreach center, the ministries here at the parish and Morrisonville as well because that's all of our parish. It's a great fundraiser for the parish, but it also a great community builder. People working together.”
The dinner organizers are prepped for 2,000 meals.
“I thought having to comply with temperature taking and all this stuff would deter a lot of people to want to volunteer to work, it has been the opposite,” he said.
“To the point where wonderful, we would love to have you but we are only allowed so many people so we don't need all these extra helpers.”
People put their names in for pick up or delivery.
“It's been wonderful,” he said.
“I was overly whelmed by people's responses. I think it's because we are the only one this year. But it was so hard in the beginning when were getting word that harvest dinners were happening and then they were dropping like flies. We're not going to be doing it. We're not going to be doing it. We're not going to be doing it. I kept saying is there something we can do?”
Dinner organizers planned event logistics until the beginning of October to be in compliance with the Clinton County Board of Health.
“But I think they are comfortable with us because we do the St. Joseph's Outreach Center, too, which is in Treadwells,” Seymour said.
“They are fully aware of our our operation and how we work and what we do to comply and all that stuff. We are not like an unknown entity to them.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
