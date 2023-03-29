PLATTSBURGH — North Country seniors can leap into spring with Senior Planet from AARP at the Senior Planet Exploration Center located in Champlain Centre Mall.
The spring quarter starts on April 10.
“We have a multitude of different classes we’ll be offering ranging from our foundational iPad and Computer Basics courses to our creative expression courses such as Smartphone Photography and Free Your Photos, which cover digital photography and how to utilize the photos on one’s Smartphone and get them to Cloud storage or get them printed so they can share those photos with their friends and families,” Marco DiGirolomo, director, In-Person Experiences
Senior Planet and Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP, said.
“We are re-introducing our financial literacy course titled ‘Money Matters,’ where participants will learn about smart financial habits, develop skills to help manage their money as well as use online resources to find benefits and save money online. With that course in particular, they’ll also learn how to be safe while making online transactions and help break the stigma around online banking overall.”
Senior Planet is also offering its program series, which are five-week courses that was created with members in mind particularly around social media.
“We will be offering our ‘Exploring Social Media,’ which will cover four major social media those being Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube,” DiGirolomo said.
“We will also be introducing our brand new program series titled Facebook Fundamentals. This is a hands-on series that will meet twice a week. It will guide participants through different things they can do with Facebook. They’ll learn how to build their profile, create and respond to posts on Facebook as well as manage their privacy settings. Then depending on the interest of the group, they will practice using Facebook Messenger, creating Facebook groups, and then browsing and posting on the Facebook Marketplace. With that particular program, participants must already have a Facebook account so that they will be able to utilize the application to its fullest during those programs.”
Senior Planet’s programs whether five-week courses or 10-week courses meet twice weekly for 75 minutes each session.
Registration dates for interested parties are now through Thursday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as Monday April 3 through Thursday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Again the registration will take place in person in the Champlain Centre Mall where our Senior Planet from AARP in the North Country Center is located,” DiGirolomo said.
“We do look forward to having everybody back and have our spring quarter commence with a great turnout on our registration days. If anyone has any questions, they are more than welcome to give our center a call at 518-566-4422.”
