‘Fill a Glass with Hope®’ Campaign kicking off in September
In an effort to raise awareness and stock local food pantries with fresh milk during Hunger Action Month in September, American Dairy Association North East and Grand Union stores are teaming up to raise money through Fill a Glass with Hope®.
Because of a joint effort between American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners and business leaders, Fill a Glass with Hope® helps provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks.
Milk is one of the most requested items by families visiting food banks and is often one of the least donated.
This September, shoppers at Grand Union stores in New York state and Vermont can donate to Fill a Glass with Hope® at checkout and help make milk available to children and families in their local community.
Grand Union stores will also host in-store events with local dairy farmers and local dairy ambassadors providing giveaways.
Here are some participating locations and dates:
• Saturday, Sept. 10 at 50 Gorman Way #1, Peru, from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3932 State Route 281, Cortland, from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Saturday, Sept. 10 at 87 East State Street, Sherrill, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 Commons Drive, Cooperstown, from noon to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12 S. Main Street & Norton Place, Rutland, Vt., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3836 Main Street, Warrensburg, from noon to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 24 at 22050 Seaway Shopping Center, Watertown, from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Saturday, Sept. 24 at 156 Church Street, Saranac Lake, from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Saturday, Sept. 24 at 217 Erie Boulevard, Rome, from noon to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 24 at 54 East Main Street, Norwich, from noon to 2 p.m.
Champlain National Bank makes donation of ‘beauty’ to Essex Center ResidentsELIZABETHTOWN — On Aug. 15, Champlain National Bank donated a large amount of beauty products to the residents at Essex Center in Elizabethtown.
The bank is holding these collection drives for various area nursing homes as they donate many top requested items such as lap blankets, socks, slippers, soaps, sponges, shampoo, perfume, aftershave, combs, brushes, toothpastes, toothbrushes and many lotions.
“The smiles on the faces of our residents after seeing this incredible donation spoke a thousand words,” Beth McLaughlin, recreation director at Essex Center said.
“They surely loved everything the bank brought in. The folks at Champlain National Bank have the biggest hearts.”
Essex Center Administrator Tara Vilardo echoed Beth’s remarks and also thanks the bank deeply.
Adirondack Foundation welcomes new trusteesLAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation’s Board of Trustees welcomes its three newest members: Deb Cleary, David Darrin and Melissa Eisinger.
“These are three dynamic, dedicated community volunteers who bring diverse skills to our Board,” Cali Brooks, president and CEO of Adirondack Foundation, said.
“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we want to acknowledge that we wouldn’t be here without the selfless time and passion contributed by our trustees over the years.”
Cleary is president and CEO of ETS Staffing, Recruiting and Consulting, where she has overseen the expansion and exponential growth of the company over the last eight years, after taking the reins from her mother, Hope Coryer, who founded the company.
“Adirondack Foundation has shown a real commitment to creating pipelines to success for North Country residents, whether it’s preparing them for higher education or giving them the tools to succeed professionally,” Cleary said.
“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to connect my experience with this work to carry it forward.”
Darrin was a commercial photographer who has served as a trustee on the boards of many nonprofit organizations, including the Fund for Lake George, the Lake George Land Conservancy, the Adirondack Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, the Albany Academy for Girls and the Emma Willard School.
“To connect with and support Adirondack Foundation is to participate in a regional effort to strengthen local communities,” Darrin said.
“The foundation’s depth and breadth are both significant and I am honored to be a part of it.”
Eisinger is a veteran nonprofit professional and fundraiser, and former vice president of Adirondack Foundation; she has also worked for the Adirondack Chapter of The Nature Conservancy and the Adirondack Land Trust.
“Adirondack Foundation’s commitment to local communities across the entire region is unwavering,” Eisinger said.
“I’m honored to be back in the fold as a Trustee, and look forward to working with the Board and staff to keep this momentum going.”
SeaComm announces promotionsMASSENA — Paula Brown of Malone was recently promoted to assistant vice president of member experience.
In her new capacity, Brown will be responsible for managing the administrative and training process for the credit union, ensuring all employees know the credit union culture and possess the knowledge necessary to provide ongoing quality experiences for the membership.
Since joining SeaComm in 1989, Brown has served as a member service representative for the Malone branch, as well as a loan officer. She was promoted to Malone Branch Manager in 2007 before transferring to SeaComm headquarters in 2010 to manage the newly created Sales and Service Department, known today as the Member Experience Department.
“We have an extremely dedicated talent pool at the Credit Union and we absolutely value the opportunity of promoting internally,” Scott A. Wilson, president & chief executive officer, said.
“This affords us the ability, as we continue to grow, to move experienced key staff into positions of management within the organization.
Larry Bridglal of Colchester has been appointed to the role of branch manager for SeaComm’s South Burlington branch location. Bridglal was specifically hired for the position, and he came to the credit union with more than 20 years of experience in the financial service industry. Bridglal studied at The University of the West Indies and RBS Banking University.
In his role as Branch Manager, he will oversee branch operations, including teller and lending functions and ensures high member service standards.
Fort Ti presenting Col. John Brown’s Raid Battle ReenactmentTICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will present a two-day battle reenactment highlighting the epic 1777 Brown’s Raid. Now, 245 years later, guests will witness this real-life action adventure unfold, as patriot Colonel John Brown leads a surprise attack against British troops garrisoning Fort Ticonderoga all weekend, Sept. 17 and 18.
This battle reenactment weekend will recreate what has become known as Brown’s Raid, an action adventure story pulled straight from the pages of Fort Ticonderoga’s history.
Each day is different, as visitors experience the whole story of Brown’s Raid, with battle reenactments at 1:15 pm.
Follow the American raid on Ticonderoga as it unfolds across the landscape and explore the mechanics and weapons of this daring attack through living history demonstrations.
On Saturday, visitors will experience the first moments of Colonel Brown’s attack, as they send the surprised British into chaos, reeling back towards their fortifications. Sunday, see the crescendo of firepower, as the British and Colonel Brown’s raiders trade musket and cannon shots. Don’t miss the battle briefing at 12:30 pm. each day to get the real story behind all the recreated action.
Highlighted programming throughout the weekend will bring to life the American raid on British-held Ticonderoga with all its exciting twists and turns. Discover the larger-than-life characters that undertook this daring raid during special programs in the British-held fort and the American camps.
Explore the Royal Navy’s role in defending Ticonderoga from Lake Champlain aboard the tour boat, Carillon. Atop Mount Defiance, meet the guard of Vermont rangers who had attacked British-held Fort Ticonderoga with their own cannon.
“Brown’s Raid will be an epic weekend of story-telling on a grand scale, demonstrations of artillery firing; inspection of troops; and the human drama of this climactic campaign at Ticonderoga,” Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO, said.
“Guests will explore this incredible story on the water aboard the Carillon, or step into the moment in 1777 in the American camp and British fort to be an eyewitness to the common soldiers’ experience during this must-experience weekend event.”
The Wild Center debuts ‘Wild Tales’
TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center debuted its new documentary series, “Wild Tales,” over the weekend with the first episode now live on its YouTube channel. The long-form videos feature the Adirondack animals that call The Wild Center home, along with the Animal Care Staff that create a safe and enriching environment for them 24/7.
“Wild Tales” gives a behind-the-scenes look into The Wild Center’s animal ambassadors, such as fish, otters, birds and other creatures. Each episode of the series averages 15 minutes and covers the day-to-day activities in the Animal Care department, such as medical procedures, vet visits, animal enrichment, possible pregnancies and more.
“The Wild Center is home to roughly 300 Adirondack animals,” Leah Valerio, curator at The Wild Center, said.
“These creatures are more than my colleagues, they’re my friends. This series gives viewers an idea of what goes into taking care of these creatures – cleaning, feeding, teaching them, with a lot of fun along the way!”
The Wild Center celebrated the new series with a red-carpet event and world premiere party held on Aug. 26. Event attendees walked the red carpet, took “paparazzi” photos and received “ottergraphs” from Ollie the Otter. They also had the chance to meet some of The Wild Center’s newest animal ambassadors including Bianca, the albino porcupine and Norris, the woodchuck, who made his public debut.
During the premiere event, The Wild Center screened the first two “Wild Tales” episodes inside its Flammer Theater. Episode one highlights the staff that cares for these precious animals, while episode two features Norris the woodchuck going in for a surgery, and an inside look at an intriguing feather collection project.
“Visitors to The Wild Center have gotten to know and love many of our creatures in person,” Nick Gunn, marketing director of The Wild Center, said.
“Wild Tales now lets people see more of our animal ambassadors, like Norris the woodchuck, who made his on-screen and public debut in the same night.”
The first episode is now available on The Wild Center’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/wildcenter. Each subsequent episode of season one will debut on Thursday evenings.
North Woods Engineering announces new owner and partner
SARANAC LAKE — North Woods Engineering, PLLC a civil and structural engineering firm based in Saranac Lake, announced today that long-time senior project engineer and Vice President of Structural Engineering, Timothy Northrup, PE is now an owning partner.
North Woods opened its doors in 1998, becoming a New York State Services Disabled Veteran Owned Business in 2019. The firm, led by Joe Garso who retains majority ownership of North Woods, has worked on engineering projects throughout the Adirondacks and beyond.
Northrup joined North Woods in 2007 as a Junior Engineer before earning his Professional Engineering license in 2012.
“Tim’s a hard-working and dedicated engineer,” Garso said.
“Bringing him on as an owning partner in North Woods has been in the works for a while and I couldn’t be more excited to see this day finally arrive. Planning for business succession in the Adirondacks can be challenging, but Northrup’s track record is proven.”
As the engineer-of-record on the USA Luge Headquarters and Hotel Saranac renovation, Northrup has designed and re-engineered some of the region’s most important landmarks, including many recent updates to the 1980 Olympic ski jumps at the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid.
“I am extremely proud of the work North Woods has accomplished in the North Country,” Northrup said.
“It’s an honor to join Joe as a partner to continue North Woods’ mission of providing top-quality engineering services throughout the Adirondacks and beyond.”
Community Bank welcomes new branch manager
Lake Placid — Community Bank has announced that Amy Oliveras has been hired as branch manager at the Lake Placid/Saranac Lake location.
As a branch manager, Oliveras will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating all operations of the branch, as well as mentoring, coaching and training staff.
Prior to joining Community Bank, Oliveras worked as a manager for nine years at Stewart’s Shops.
“We’re excited to welcome Amy to the Community Bank team,” Regional Manager Kent Backus said.
“Lake Placid and Saranac Lake communities will benefit from her commitment to customer service and relationship building and we’re excited to see her excel and grow in her new career.”
Oliveras is involved with the Out of the Darkness Walk, Village Clean Ups, Village Stroll, Tupper Lake Bike Rodeo, and volunteers and assists with several fundraisers to benefit youth missions.
Oliveras has been married for 16 years to her husband, Hiram and has two daughters, Adrienne, 24 and Zuleyka, 15.
She is a 1995 graduate of Moriah Central School.
“I’m excited to start this new role and continue to grow the strong customer service Community Bank is known for,” Oliveras said.
“I look forward to building relationships with the local community and becoming part of the Community Bank family.”
TruNorthern Federal Credit Union donates to the local community
MALONE — TruNorthern Federal Credit Union, a leading provider of financial services to the four northernmost counties in New York, has continued its spirit of philanthropy with donations of supplies to local schools, as well as $3000 to local organizations during the month of August.
The donations were as follows:
• 50 backpacks filled with school supplies to four local school districts: Malone Central Schools, Chateaugay Central, Brushton Moira Central and Salmon River Central Schools.
• $1500 to the Malone Recreation Foundation in support of their efforts in raising funds for a community pool in Malone to enrich the lives of the community.
• $1500 to the Tri-Lakes Humane Society in Saranac Lake in support of their endeavors in providing shelter and loving homes to all stray and unwanted companion and domestic animals.
It is the mission of TruNorthern Federal Credit Union to deliver quality service by providing assistance through a variety of products and services while remaining fiscally responsible and supportive of its local, hometown community.
For more information about the recipients of these donations, follow the links below:
• Malone Recreation Foundation — https://www.malonerecpark.com/
• Tri-Lakes Humane Society — https://www.trilakeshumanesociety.org/
