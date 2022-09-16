ANCA and ADI offering free workplace workshop
SARANAC LAKE — Small business and nonprofit personnel are invited to develop communication skills that will help them retain employees and support positive customer experiences at a free workshop presented by the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and the Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI) in partnership with the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (SLACC).
“Building Welcoming & Belonging in the Workplace” will take place on Monday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in Saranac Lake. All small business owners, employees, aspiring entrepreneurs and nonprofit personnel in ANCA’s service region are invited to attend. Registration is open at adirondack.org/welcomingworkshop.
“To create joyful spaces where people want to work and gather, we have to practice communicating with empathy and better stating our needs," ADI scholar activist David Epstein-HaLevi said.
“This workshop will give participants a supported environment where they can develop skills to make their business more welcoming to potential colleagues and a wider customer audience.”
Epstein-HaLevi will lead workshop participants through activities and conversations designed to teach skills and methods for communicating needs, requests, boundaries and emotions in a non-violent way.
This workshop is supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, which awarded ANCA’s Center for Pandemic Response (ANCA CPR) $1.268 million in May 2021 to help regional small businesses and organizations achieve stability, resilience and growth. ANCA CPR offers small business and nonprofit clients technical assistance through free and low-cost programs.
To learn more about the Sept. 19 workshop or to register, visit adirondack.org/welcomingworkshop or contact ANCA CPR Program Navigator Olivia Dwyer at odwyer@adirondack.org or 518.891.6200.
