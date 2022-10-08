SeaComm appoints new branch manager
PLATTSBURGH — SeaComm has announced the appointment of Melissa Comer to the position of branch manager for its Plattsburgh location on 139 Smithfield Blvd.
With nearly 20 years of experience, Comer has a strong knowledge of the financial service industry with a passion for delivering quality member service.
“Melissa has tremendous enthusiasm and financial know-how to assist SeaComm’s current and future members in a wide array of financial needs,” Yvonne Alterie, SeaComm assistant vice president and regional manager, said.
“We are excited to have her leading the Plattsburgh branch team.”
Throughout her career, Melissa has held numerous positions in the financial service industry, including support operations manager for a local financial institution.
In her role as branch manager with SeaComm, Comer manages the daily branch operations, including teller and lending functions, and oversees the professional development of staff while ensuring high member service standards.
She attended high school in Center Moriches and holds an associate degree and bachelor of arts from Southern New Hampshire University. She and her husband Todd reside in Plattsburgh, along with their two children.
“We are extremely fortunate to onboard such high quality talent,” Scott A. Wilson, president and chief executive officer, said.
“We recognize the key to our success is our employees. Melissa is an excellent addition to our management team and will work hard to meet the overall expectations of providing our members exceptional member service.”
Celebration of electricity coming to the Wild CenterTUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center will be hosting “Plug In: A Celebration of Electricity” on Sunday, Oct. 9. Included with regular admission, this event invites visitors to enjoy a full day of electrified fun mashed up with other great activities at The Wild Center.
Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests will be able to experience an entire day of activities and demonstrations, including tinkering projects, a hands-on sound workshop with music producer Whatever Penny and a dance performance by EMERGE125.
In addition to talks with industry experts, “Plug In” will feature a Vendor Fair and Product Demonstrations. Some of these vendors include Northern Power & Light, which works to produce renewable electricity, ADK Solar, which uses solar power to create a sustainable future for the Adirondacks, Placid Planet, which is bringing their suite of electric bikes, and Livingston Energy Group, a leader in electric vehicle charging.
Along with these informational and stimulating activities, there will be giveaways throughout the event and more fun all-day activities for guests to enjoy.
For more information about the event, visit The Wild Center website at https://www.wildcenter.org/plugin.
The Wild Center is holding this event to educate people on the importance of electricity and help inspire visitors to do their part in creating a more sustainable future.
Renewable energy sources are a key component of The Wild Center’s newest exhibit, Climate Solutions, which opened in July 2022. More information about Climate Solutions, including a virtual tour of the exhibit, is available at https://wildclimatesolutions.com/.
DFCU participating in ICU DayDannemora Federal Credit Union will join over 56,000 credit unions around the world Oct. 20, to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day®. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.”
ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members improve their financial health and well-being. Join DFCU in any of their four branches Oct. 20, for celebratory donuts and cider.
“At DFCU we are proud to play an important role in helping individuals, families and businesses in the North Country navigate through these challenging economic times,” CEO and President Chris Hay said.
“Our focus is to provide financial services and products that provide direct benefits to our members and local community.”
DFCU invites both members and nonmembers to visit their Tom Miller Road or New York Road branches in Plattsburgh, or their Champlain & Dannemora branches and celebrate this day.
DFCU will share member stories and event highlights on social media using #ICUDay. International Credit Union Day® is brought to you by Credit Union National Association and World Council of Credit Unions. This year’s event is proudly sponsored by Zogo.
