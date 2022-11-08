Ninety Nine offering veterans free entrée on Veteran’s Day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that all 101 Ninety Nine restaurants across New England and upstate New York will welcome veterans and active duty military as special guests on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., to receive a free entrée from the Veterans Day menu (with the purchase of another entrée). Available for dine-in only.
“Every year, the Ninety Nine looks forward to hosting veterans and active duty military as our guests on Veteran’s Day to enjoy a meal with us,” said W. Craig Barber, CEO, Ninety Nine Restaurants.
“This is our way to show our appreciation and to recognize the brave men and women of the military community, including our team members, and the families that support them. We can’t thank them enough for all they have sacrificed and accomplished.”
When presenting proof of service or a valid military ID, veterans and active duty military can choose a free entrée from the Veterans Day menu with the purchase of another entrée, the selection includes:
Baked Schrod
Country Fried Chicken
Crispy Fish Sandwich
All American Burger
Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad
Pork Carnitas Southwest Fajita Bowl
Throughout the year, Ninety Nine Restaurants continues to offer veterans and active duty military with special savings when visiting a local Ninety Nine.
Veterans and active duty military receive a 10% food discount by presenting proof of service or a military ID (offered daily).
ANCA and ADI partnering to present free workshopsGLENS FALLS, PLATTSBURGH — Small business and nonprofit personnel are invited to develop communication skills that will help them retain employees and support positive customer experiences at a free workshop presented by the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and the Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI).
Free Building Welcoming and Belonging in the Workplace workshops will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Old Council Chambers at City Hall, in Plattsburgh, and Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at WorkSmart Coworking and Meeting Place, 237 Glen St., in Glens Falls.
Small business owners, employees, aspiring entrepreneurs and nonprofit personnel in ANCA’s 14-county service region are invited to attend. Registration is open at adirondack.org/welcomingworkshop.
“This is a great opportunity for businesses and organizations to learn skills that can help them create a work culture that feels welcoming, inclusive and safe for their employees and customers,” said ANCA entrepreneurial economy program director Danielle Delaini, who oversees ANCA’s Center for Pandemic Response (ANCA CPR).
“By building a sense of belonging, businesses can improve worker satisfaction and retention while supporting the needs of a diverse clientele. Welcoming workplaces positively impact the local business community and the staff and consumers who support it.”
ADI scholar activist David Epstein-HaLevi will lead workshop participants through activities and conversations designed to teach skills and methods for communicating needs, requests, boundaries and emotions in a nonviolent way.
The Building Welcoming and Belonging in the Workplace workshops are supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, which awarded ANCA’s Center for Pandemic Response (ANCA CPR) $1.268 million in May 2021 to help regional small businesses and organizations achieve stability, resilience and growth. ANCA CPR offers small business and nonprofit clients technical assistance through free and low-cost programs.
To learn more about the November workshops or to register, visit adirondack.org/welcomingworkshop or contact ANCA CPR Program Navigator Olivia Dwyer at odwyer@adirondack.org or 518.891.6200.
Northeast USA Kiwanis Children’s Fund names local ambassador
Kimberly Davis, Lt. Governor of the Adirondack Division for the NY District of Kiwanis International, was recently named ambassador for the Northeast USA Kiwanis Children’s Fund (KCF).
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Davis has been a Kiwanian for 25 years and is also one of the club directors for the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club.
The Kiwanis Children’s Fund is the charitable arm of Kiwanis International and its focus is on youth leadership development, sponsoring youth programs, health and nutrition, literacy and education, and its past worldwide service projects, as well as club and district grants.
Davis will oversee five district chairs and work on their fundraising goals and encouraging club, division and district presentations.
“It is an incredible honor to be given this responsibility, that the Trustees of the Kiwanis Children’s Fund have faith in me to promote our wonderful organization throughout the Northeast USA,” Davis said.
Davis was serving as the New York District Chair for the KCF when she was given this role, which is for a 3-year term. Her ambassadorship is a volunteer position.
Davis’ territory covers districts that include all of New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania down to Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and the country of Bermuda. Her role is to be a direct link between the KCF and members, clubs, and districts within those areas for fundraising and raising awareness of the work of the KCF.
S.T.A.R. Award recipient announcedThe TRAVELERS Companies, Inc. (NYSE” TRV), an international insurance carrier (U.S.A., Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland), have announced Chris A. LaBarge of Eastern Insuring Agency and LaBarge Agency — an Eastern Insuring Company — as the recipient of the distinguished S.T.A.R. (Superior Travelers Agent Recognition) Award, for 2022.
LaBarge, owner/broker of the Eastern Insuring Companies, was selected due to his high standard of success through outstanding production results, retention rate and engagement with Travelers’ digital initiatives. In addition, he was further recognized for being a leader and for his customer dedication, professionalism and partnership with Travelers.
“Please join me in congratulating Chris LaBarge, Owner of Eastern Insuring Agency, for earning the 2022 S.T.A.R. Award!” Stephanie Collins, managing senior sales executive, TRAVELERS, said.
“Chris is always looking for ways to support his customer and finding them the coverage that meets their needs. Thanks for all you do and your partnership with Travelers. Congratulations on being recognized as a Travelers S.T.A.R. Agent!”
In commenting on the recognition, Chris LaBarge said, “While this recognizes the owner of the insurance agency, it is really the team that delivered the results.”
“I am incredibly proud of my team. Each team member works diligently to provide valuable insurance advice, education and innovative customer service. We proactively advocate for our clients’ and communities’ best interest daily.”
Cihan named to Audubon board of directors
Shelly Cihan is the latest member of the National Audubon Society’s Board of Directors.
Cihan was officially voted on as Regional Director for the Atlantic Flyway North at a board meeting in New Mexico.
For the last seven years, Cihan served on the board of the Northern New York Audobon chapter as President, Vice President, and fundraising chair at various times.
“When I first began engaging with Northern NY Audubon, I had no idea how much of an impact it would have on me personally,” said Cihan.
“My passion for birds and the environment has been fueled by Audubon for many years. I am grateful for this opportunity and very excited to use my knowledge and background to help spark others to get involved, whether it be in their own backyards throughout Northern NY or on a more national level.”
Cihan has contributed her efforts to the environment through the Northern NY Audubon, the Audubon Council of NYS, National Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count, the Ausable River Association, Adopt a Highway program, Adirondack All-Taxa Biodiversity Inventory, All About Lakes, and Adirondack Wilderness Advocates.
She is the founder of Rooted Rock Marketing, a full-service agency located in Saranac Lake.
“Shelly has been nothing short of amazing for Northern New York Audubon,” Catherine Smith, co-President, said.
“Most recently her initiative of protecting New York State endangered Spruce Grouse through the launch of a specialty beer, brewed in partnership with Raquette River Brewing, brought together bird enthusiasts, craft beer lovers, and outdoor recreationalists.”
“And her engaging ideas didn’t stop there! Shelly has also brought bird-themed trivia nights and annual birding outings to the Northern NY Audubon territory,” Janet Mihuc , co-President, said.
“Our Audubon territory has been so lucky to have Shelly for the last seven years, and we can’t wait to see what she does on a national level.”
