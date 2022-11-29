Citizen Advocates’ prevention programs resonate beyond graduation
Citizen Advocates has youth prevention and education specialists stationed in 12 Franklin County schools, and for students like Lindsay Otis, a 2019 graduate of Malone’s Franklin Academy, the program can be life changing.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the prevention program,” Otis said. “Growing up, I was the only member of my family who didn’t struggle with addiction. I wanted so badly to get out, but prevention gave me the tools to understand why the people I loved were acting the way that they were, and how I could help them without going down that rabbit hole myself.”
Otis, now a Licensed Practical Nurse, started with Citizen Advocates’ prevention program in elementary school but was a bit older when she fully realized the program’s benefits in middle and high school, working with prevention specialists Lisa Lawrence-Boyer and Tracy Gravell, respectively.
“At a certain age, I saw more and more of my peers struggling with addiction and destructive decisions,” Otis said. “I realized that with the tools I learned from the prevention program, I could be a resource for others.”
The prevention program at Citizen Advocates promotes awareness, resources and education related to youth mental health and addiction, using a mix of evidenced-based programs and activities that foster positive youth development.
Prevention specialists work with teachers, counselors and administrators to develop trusted relationships with students, increase awareness around risky behaviors and support referrals for struggling students.
The program reinforces knowledge, coping skills, prevention techniques and interventions to support healthy choices when it comes to addiction, bullying, mental health and promoting self-care. Initiatives like Girl Power, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), Signs of Suicide Program and the Triple P – Positive Parenting Program are designed to promote leadership, confidence, stress management and more among youth.
“As prevention specialists, we battle the stigma that exists around mental health, suicide prevention, bullying, and addiction,” said Mrs. Gravell, Franklin Academy’s prevention specialist for Citizen Advocates and co-facilitator of the Franklin County Prevention Task Force.
“We offer counseling and support to help kids navigate the difficulties of modern adolescence, but also a space for them to connect with their peers in a way they might not otherwise. It’s important for teens to know they’re not alone.”
