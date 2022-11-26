New faces join the fold at Adirondack Foundation
LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation has welcomed three new staff members to its team: Jennifer Russell, Kathy Recchia and Brandy Hobson.
As the community foundation serving the greater Adirondack region of upstate New York, Adirondack Foundation works to enhance quality of life through philanthropy. Founded in 1997, the Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
“The Foundation has grown and evolved over the years, but one constant has been the amazing people who work here and their commitment to strengthening the communities we serve,” said Cali Brooks, president and CEO of Adirondack Foundation. “Our staff helps us harness and channel the generosity of the people we work with so that we can effectively address our region’s most pressing needs. We’re so grateful to Jennifer, Kathy and Brandy for bringing their talent and energy to our team.”
Russell, vice president of grants and programs, will implement programs and lead grantmaking that supports Adirondack Foundation’s mission, priorities and organizational objectives.
Russell has senior experience in program strategy, grant management and coalition building. Previously, as director of education and technology at iEARN-USA, she led global education and exchange programs impacting thousands of students and educators worldwide. Russell has a master’s degree from Columbia University, a bachelor’s degree from The College of William and Mary and served in the Peace Corps in Albania and China.
“I love the Adirondacks,” Russell said. “I’m honored to be part of an organization that works every day to lift up all of our communities.”
Recchia, office administrator and grants assistant, provides general office support for the entire Foundation and supports its internal grantmaking and scholarship processes. Recchia has worked in the nonprofit arts world of the Adirondacks for more than 20 years. She served as a grant coordinator for four counties with the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, operations director at BluSeed Studios and most recently was the e-commerce coordinator for The Village Mercantile in Saranac Lake.
She is a theater artist who directs, acts and creates. Her career in the Adirondacks began as owner/operator of the Book & Blanket Bed & Breakfast in the hamlet of Jay, where she greeted guests for more than 25 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Seton Hall University.
“My background spans from nonprofit work to business and economic development,” Recchia said. “Adirondack Foundation exists at a crossroads for many different sectors, so it’s a great fit for me — it is a privilege to be here.”
Hobson, Adirondack Foundation’s senior accountant, is responsible for maintaining day-to-day financial activities. A 30-year resident of the Adirondack Park, Hobson has over a decade of experience working in the nonprofit sector, including roles at North Country School/Camp Treetops and the Adirondack North Country Association.
“The Foundation has such an incredible impact on the region,” Hobson said. “I enjoy going to work every day knowing I can use my skills to help make a difference.”
To learn more about Adirondack Foundation’s staff, Board of Trustees and Community Council, visit adirondackfoundation.org.
Dannemora Federal Credit Union offering college scholarshipsPLATTSBURGH — Dannemora Federal Credit Union (DFCU), though a partnership with the New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA), is offering local high school seniors a chance to participate in two scholarship programs using a single application.
To be eligible, students must be high school seniors attending a two- or four-year accredited institution for the first time in the fall of 2023. The applicants must also be members of DFCU.
• NYCUA Statewide Program — applicants will be competing against other credit union members from across the state. Last year, NYCUA awarded $33,750 in scholarships to 45 students through the program. The scholarships awarded ranged from $500 to $1,500.
• DFCU Program – Enhanced for 2022/2023, DFCU is offering $15,000 in scholarships using the same application process as the NYCUA Statewide Program. Five students will each be awarded $2,000 and five students will each be awarded $1,000.
“We are excited to not only increase our annual direct scholarship award from $10,000 to $15,000, but also to provide our members the ability to participate in the NYCUA program,” DFCU CEO and president, Chris Hay, said.
“These scholarship programs give back directly to our members and indirectly to our entire community. DFCU is proud to continue this longstanding tradition.”
Applicants will be judged based upon academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities and the quality of written essays.
For more information, complete eligibility requirements and to apply for the scholarship program, visit DFCU.net for instructions and details.
Price Chopper/Market 32 raises funds for American Red Cross
ALBANY – Price Chopper/Market 32 has concluded its month-long initiative to help the American Red Cross, raising $67,796.24 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program.
Throughout September, the progressive supermarket chain partnered with the American Red Cross, asking customers to round up their checkout totals to the nearest dollar each time they shopped. Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed $10,000 to the effort.
“Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. We don’t know who will need our help today, or where we will need to go tomorrow. Price Chopper/Market 32 support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing where it’s needed most,” Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region, said.
“We are so grateful for their friendship and the support of their customers”
The American Red Cross prevents and alleviated human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and generosity for donors.
From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year and 95% of their disaster relief workers are volunteers.
“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service, said.
“We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.