Community Bank promotes Jamiee Frenyea
AUSABLE FORKS — Community Bank is pleased to announce that Jamiee Frenyea has been promoted to branch manager for the bank’s Au Sable Forks, NY branch.
Frenyea brings 21 years of banking experience to her new role, where she will be responsible for the overall operations of the branch, as well as mortgage and commercial lending. She will also act as a supervisor for other branch employees.
“We’re excited for Jamiee to move into this new role,” district manager James Snook said.
“This is a well-deserved promotion and we can’t wait to see where she leads the Au Sable Forks branch.”
Prior to her new role, Frenyea worked at TD Bank North and Peru Federal Credit Union before joining Community Bank in 2015. She specializes in consumer lending, commercial lending and customer service.
“I’m excited to help the branch and staff achieve our goals, keep our customers happy and make sure all their banking needs are taken care of,” Frenyea said.
“I can’t wait to help my staff grow and advance in their careers.”
Frenyea lives with her husband, Robert, and two daughters, Kloiee and Mallorie. She is an avid community volunteer, taking part in events such as Christmas in the Forks parade, Trunk or Treat and organizing fundraisers for community members in need. She is also part of the Women’s Auxiliary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.