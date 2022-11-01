Compost for Good announces 2022 Pumpkin composting drop-off sites
When mixed with wood chips, sawdust, straw or other high carbon materials, pumpkins can be turned into beautiful, life-sustaining compost.
So, after the Halloween festivities have died down, instead of putting your pumpkins in your garbage can, Compost for Good, a not-for-profit organization, and a project of ADKAction, recommends giving them a new life by dropping them off at one of these local composting facilities:
• Lake Placid: Placid Earth Composting at Shipman Youth Center – pumpkins can be placed in a bin outside the shipping container at the Shipman Youth Center (by the basketball courts), Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.
• Saranac Lake: Blue Line Compost at the Common Ground Community Garden (on Old Lake Colby Road) – Nov 5. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Jay: Little Farmhouse Flowers, 593 Stickney Bridge Road from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6 any time.
• Redford: River Valley Regeneratives, 36 Church St., any day, any time.
• Canton: LittleGrasse Farm, 309 Miner Street Road at 9 a.m. until dark any day. Dropoff area will be clearly marked.
• Winthrop: Whitten Family Farm, 1101 County Rt. 49, any day, any time.
• Tupper Lake: The Hub, 320 Park St., any day, any time.
Before donating any pumpkins, remove candles or other non-organic material that cannot be composted. Chopping or smashing them into small pieces would also help the microbes out but is not necessary.
Northeast USA Kiwanis Children’s Fund names local ambassador
Kimberly Davis, Lt. Governor of the Adirondack Division for the NY District of Kiwanis International, was recently named ambassador for the Northeast USA Kiwanis Children’s Fund (KCF).
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Davis has been a Kiwanian for 25 years and is also one of the club directors for the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club.
The Kiwanis Children’s Fund is the charitable arm of Kiwanis International and its focus is on youth leadership development, sponsoring youth programs, health and nutrition, literacy and education, and its past worldwide service projects, as well as club and district grants.
Davis will oversee five district chairs and work on their fundraising goals and encouraging club, division and district presentations.
“It is an incredible honor to be given this responsibility, that the Trustees of the Kiwanis Children’s Fund have faith in me to promote our wonderful organization throughout the Northeast USA,” Davis said.
Davis was serving as the New York District Chair for the KCF when she was given this role, which is for a 3-year term. Her ambassadorship is a volunteer position.
Davis’ territory covers districts that include all of New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania down to Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and the country of Bermuda. Her role is to be a direct link between the KCF and members, clubs, and districts within those areas for fundraising and raising awareness of the work of the KCF.
S.T.A.R. Award recipient announced
The TRAVELERS Companies, Inc. (NYSE” TRV), an international insurance carrier (U.S.A., Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland), have announced Chris A. LaBarge of Eastern Insuring Agency and LaBarge Agency — an Eastern Insuring Company — as the recipient of the distinguished S.T.A.R. (Superior Travelers Agent Recognition) Award, for 2022.
LaBarge, owner/broker of the Eastern Insuring Companies, was selected due to his high standard of success through outstanding production results, retention rate and engagement with Travelers’ digital initiatives. In addition, he was further recognized for being a leader and for his customer dedication, professionalism and partnership with Travelers.
“Please join me in congratulating Chris LaBarge, Owner of Eastern Insuring Agency, for earning the 2022 S.T.A.R. Award!” Stephanie Collins, managing senior sales executive, TRAVELERS, said.
“Chris is always looking for ways to support his customer and finding them the coverage that meets their needs. Thanks for all you do and your partnership with Travelers. Congratulations on being recognized as a Travelers S.T.A.R. Agent!”
In commenting on the recognition, Chris LaBarge said, “While this recognizes the owner of the insurance agency, it is really the team that delivered the results.”
“I am incredibly proud of my team. Each team member works diligently to provide valuable insurance advice, education and innovative customer service. We proactively advocate for our clients’ and communities’ best interest daily.”
