Fort Ticonderoga receives funding for internship program
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga, a major cultural destination, museum and National Historic Landmark, has been awarded funding from the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation, providing Vermont’s Castleton University students a semester long paid internship working with archaeological collections.
“The opportunity to work with world-class collections at such an important and well-researched site is an incredible learning experience for Castleton students,” Dr. Matthew Moriarty, Director of Archaeology and Grants and Castleton University’s Anthropology, Archaeology, and Geography Program Coordinator said.
“We are extraordinarily grateful to Fort Ticonderoga and the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation for making this possible.”
Through the spring and fall 2023 semesters, two Castleton students will work alongside Fort Ticonderoga staff to gain collections management skills and catalog archaeological artifacts excavated prior to the building of the Mars Education Center.
“The generosity of the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation, allows Fort Ticonderoga to continue to engage the next generation of archaeologists, museum professionals, and cultural heritage stewards,” Fort Ticonderoga Director of Archaeology, Margaret Staudter, said.
The selected Castleton students will assist in artifact research and a variety of the artifact records will be added to the Ticonderoga Online Collections database, following the museum’s commitment to accessibility.
Community Bank donates to local food pantriesCommunity Bank branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts hosted a canned food drive to collect nonperishable and canned food items for local food pantries and food banks in their communities.
Donations poured in from Community Bank employees, customers and community members.
In total, branches collected over 6,400 nonperishable items and over $300 in donations to support more than 100 food pantries and food banks.
In the Adirondack region, canned food items were donated to the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, Croghan Food Pantry, Burke Adult Center, JCEO of Malone, Tupper Lake Community Food Pantry and Tree of Life Cupboard.
“We couldn’t be prouder of what our team members, customers and community members accomplished during National Canned Food month,” Corporate-Wide Culture & Diversity Officer Monticia Prather said.
“It’s truly more than just numbers or donations — it’s the power of the people who make a difference in this world, and we’re playing a small role in helping families and neighbors in need.”
Throughout its more than 155-year history, Community Bank has remained committed to a community-focused approach that puts customers first. In 2022, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $2 million in sponsorships, donations and grants.
“We’re honored to help support the local food pantries and food banks in the Adirondack region,” Regional Manager Kent Backus said.
“We’re making a difference and I can’t thank our employees, customers and community members enough for contributing to this year’s canned food drive.”
Champlain National Bank announces new hiresSteven Cacchio, President and CEO of Champlain National Bank, has announced the following new hires:
Kelly Blondo has been hired as the Champlain Branch Manager. Blondo comes to the Bank after being employed by Schluter Systems in Accounts Receivable and working for 28 years for Anachemia Chemicals in Rouses Point as a Government Contracts Administrator. Blondo has lived in the area all her life, and enjoys traveling, motorcycling and boating on the lake with friends.
Emily Eckert has been hired as the Lake Placid Assistant Branch Manager. Eckert comes to the bank with three years of banking experience. She enjoys volunteering in the community and most important is her contribution to area blood drives. When Eckert isn’t working, she likes to read and spend time with her cats.
Brandi Fifield has been hired as the Elizabethtown Assistant Branch Manager. Fifield comes to the Bank with six years of banking experience. She moved to the North Country in 2013 and is passionate about the winter, especially snowmobiling.
Emelin Koss has been hired as the Credit Department Manager. Koss originally joined Champlain National Bank in 2010 as the Senior Credit Analyst after graduating from Le Moyne College in Syracuse with an MBA and B.S. in Accounting. She was promoted to Credit Department Manager but left in 2019 to pursue a new opportunity. She is active in the Mooers Wesleyan Church and enjoys hiking and finding ways to tire her young son.
Stewart Ledbetter stepping away as Vermont This Week moderatorColchester, Vt. — After nearly 17 years as host of Vermont This Week, Stewart Ledbetter has decided to step away from the moderator’s chair.
His final show will be Friday, May 26.
“From my first show in January 2007, it was obvious many Vermonters really value the insights and analysis offered by Vermont This Week,” Ledbetter said.
“For a variety of reasons, it felt like time for a change now. It’s been an honor working for such a loyal viewership, with an exceptional production crew, on a show I love.”
For more than 40 years, Vermont This Week has invited Vermont’s best journalists for an unscripted conversation around the political, business and government news of the week on Friday evenings.
“Stewart has been a strong and steady presence who has encouraged civil discussion on some of our state’s most contentious issues,” Sarah Ashworth, senior vice president of content at Vermont Public, said.
“He’s helped Vermonters understand their world a little better and built deep trust with them, first at Vermont PBS and now at Vermont Public.”
The show debuted in 1982 with Jack Barry as hos8t. Ledbetter is the third and longest-serving moderator. The program was modeled after PBS’ Washington Week, which airs immediately following Vermont This Week.
“I can’t even guess how many Vermonters have come up to me over the years to say the two programs ‘are our Friday night!’” Ledbetter said.
Vermont This Week will welcome a rotating group of hosts beginning June 2 while Vermont Public searches for a new permanent host and explores ways to build deeper audience engagement through the program.
Adirondack Foundation CEO appointed to community advisory groupLAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation President & CEO Cali Brooks has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Community Advisory Group.
The New York Fed oversees the Second Federal Reserve District, which includes New York State, the 12 northern counties of New Jersey, Fairfield County in Connecticut, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and works with other public and private institutions to foster the safety, soundness and vitality of economic and financial systems.
The Community Advisory Group is composed of leaders of nonprofits, community organizations, foundations and anchor institutions; its primary goal is to provide the New York Fed, including President John C. Williams, with a real-time view of the economic issues faced by a diverse set of communities and individuals.
“I am honored to bring to the New York Fed the views and perspectives of the economy and monetary policy held by people and institutions in the Adirondack region,” Brooks said.
“As the community foundation serving the region, we play a key role in identifying and addressing challenges, such as food insecurity, lack of child care, housing shortages, barriers to college and limited access to vocational training and workforce development. These are just some examples of what will be shared.”
Before joining the Foundation, Brooks served in the public affairs offices of both the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy.
She has served on the Membership Committee for the Council on Foundations, the New York State Attorney General’s Leadership Committee on Nonprofit Revitalization, New York Funders Alliance Board of Directors, the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, Common Ground Alliance Core Team and the North Country Health Systems Redesign Commission. She is a 2014 recipient of the Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation Community Champions Award.
For more information on the Community Advisory Group, including a list of the full membership, visit newyorkfed.org/aboutthefed/ag_communityadvisory.html. To learn more about Adirondack Foundation, visit adirondackfoundation.org.
Langley Insurance announces new additionPERU — Maggie Pyne is the newest addition to Langley Insurance.
She graduated as the Salutatorian from Peru High School in 2018 then went on to the State University of New York at Plattsburgh with multiple academic scholarships to pursue a dual degree in accounting and physics.
Pyne was a member of various academic honor societies at Plattsburgh State including Phi Theta Kappa, Sigma Pi Sigma and Kappa Phi. She graduated Summa Com Laude from PSU in 2023.
In May of this year, Pyne acquired her NYS Property Casualty Agent License.
She is now an entrepreneur and pursuing retail business opportunities in the tactical pet industry. Many of her product ideas are inspired by the sports and tactical training she does with her working K9.
