Grant Awarded by Stewart’s Holiday Match supports local events
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) recently received a grant for $1,500 from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.
Stewarts’ Holiday Match Program matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program raised over $2 million for local children’s organizations in 2021.
The funds will be used by TMSP to organize another event to benefit the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.
In prior years, several groups of high school students were given the same dollar amount to shop for as much food as possible. The students are organized into teams and compete to see who could buy the most food for the Food Pantry while staying within their budget. Teachers serve as mentors and encourage the teams of students to make maximum use of coupons, discounts, and sales.
This “shopping spree” is a second event which is timed for when the food pantry’s shelves tend to run low. It serves as a learning exercise for the students as well as a community service for needy families in our area.
Ticonderoga High School students and teachers also do the Stuff-A-Bus for the Food Pantry usually in December.
TMSP also puts on the annual Streetfest in July and Halloween Fest in October. Streetfest includes a full-face painter and a caricature artist. In addition to downtown trick-or-treating in costume, Halloween Fest also includes a Pumpkin Walk along LaChute Trail, horse drawn wagon rides and a haunted hallway at the Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.