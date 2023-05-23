Grant awarded to Backpack Program
TICONDEROGA — Stewart’s Holiday match recently awarded a $1,750 grant to Ticonderoga Central School for its Backpack Program.
Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The 2022-2023 program raised over $2 million and Stewart’s has donated over $36 million to local area nonprofits since the program began in 1986, all for the benefit of local area children under the age of 18.
The BackPack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable and easily prepared foods throughout the school year.
The backpacks also include Stewart’s Milk Cards good for one gallon of 1% milk and Stewart’s Egg Cards good for one dozen large eggs at any of the Stewart’s stores. The grant funds will be used to purchase food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY which plans the menus for the weekend, orders the food and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.
Ticonderoga Kiwanis worked closely with Ticonderoga Central schools for the initial roll-out of the program in 2013 for 30 deserving kids. Thanks to the help of generous donors and organizations like Stewart's, the program has been able to expand from this relatively modest start. The first expansion was in April 2013 and was enabled by an earlier grant from Stewart's.
The backpack program is extremely grateful for Stewart’s continuing support of its efforts to help local kids.
Today, the backpack program is providing added nutrition to 275 eligible children from seven local area schools: Ticonderoga, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, Schroon Lake, Moriah and Peru. On an annual basis, that is over 9,100 weekend backpacks filled with nutritious foods. That is the equivalent of almost 55,000 meals.
In addition, a Summer Food Program has been provided for the last six years which adds another 7,500 meals annually.
The hope is to be able to continue to grow and expand this program and to provide additional food for more and more young children. One hundred per cent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks and donations to this very worthy cause are tax-deductible.
The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is only $228. Donations can be mailed to Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program at 10 Temperance Pt., Ticonderoga, NY 12883. For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
Aspiring small business owners invited to tour North Country communities
SARANAC LAKE — A regional partnership focused on retaining small businesses in northern New York State has launched a program that welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs to visit communities where they might be interested in operating a business.
The North Country Center for Businesses in Transition (CBIT) partnership has launched its Familiarization Tour Program, which is designed to introduce potential business owners to local business communities, economic development organizations, and the natural, recreational and cultural assets the region offers.
The tours will allow participants to explore Franklin and surrounding North Country counties, visit current businesses for sale, tour local communities with representatives from chambers of commerce and economic development organizations and shadow business owners who are working with CBIT to transition their operations to new owners.
The tours will be partially or fully subsidized for eligible participants and customizable to their unique interests.
The Familiarization Tour Program aims to welcome 40 to 60 aspiring business owners for curated North Country tours in 2023.
Thanks to funding support from National Grid and the Franklin County Government Office of Economic Development, free or partially subsidized stays are available for eligible individuals who have already begun planning to purchase a business.
The familiarization tours can help participants develop a buyer profile that states their wants and needs; create a business plan with support from SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center; enroll in a personal financing program through the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation; and learn about flexible financing opportunities available through local Industrial Development Agencies.
For more information about the Familiarization Tour Program, please visit bit.ly/CBITtour or contact transitions@adirondack.org.
